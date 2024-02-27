Breaking the Silence Spring Summit Returns on March 4, 2024
The highly-anticipated Breaking the Silence Spring Summit returns March 4, 2024 11am-6pm EST
Tampa, FL, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The lineup features a diverse array of exceptional individuals, many of them authors in the second edition of Breaking the Silence: Voices of Survivors anthology. Each ready to share their personal narratives of triumph over adversity. Every story will touch your heart, inspire action, and kindle the flames of resilience within you.
This summit is more than just a series of speeches - it's a vibrant community of support and growth. It's a space where people come together to connect, to learn, and to lift each other up. Whether you're seeking solace, encouragement, or newfound strength, you'll find it here among kindred spirits united by the common thread of resilience.
Break the silence surrounding struggles and transform them into stories of strength and hope. Engage with speakers, participate in interactive sessions, and immerse yourself in a day dedicated to personal growth and healing. This is your opportunity to be part of something truly extraordinary—a movement fueled by the power of resilience and the courage.
Speakers include: Jennifer Pearce, Trent Brock, Barry Rothstein, Michelle Turnbull, Pearl Chiarenza (co-host), Kenna Vernet, Kandiee Campbell, AnnMarie Entner, Tami Imlay, Karen Comba, Beverly Hatfield, Andrew Cook, Lisa J Crawford, Leah Hallman, Sue Bowles, Jennifer Dall, April Blake, Jacyln Jereczek, Vivian Lopez, Elyse Howard, Anita Arredondo, Tierra Carter, Ann Galapon and Michelle Jewsbury
Registration for the summit is now open, and further details can be found on https://www.unsilencemyvoice.com/springsummit.
Proceeds from the event go towards Unsilenced Voices, a nonprofit combating domestic violence and human trafficking globally.
About Michelle Jewsbury:
Michelle Jewsbury, a dynamic force in transforming personal stories into powerful business narratives, is the founder and CEO of Unsilenced Voices. With a mission to empower survivors of pain and trauma, Michelle has emerged as an internationally recognized speaker, coach, and advocate. Renowned for her expertise in translating adversity into business success, she has graced stages across the globe, captivating business owners with her powerful message. From sharing her journey to breaking the cycle of abuse, Michelle inspires entrepreneurs to transform their own stories into impactful narratives. As the driving force behind Unsilenced Voices, Michelle Jewsbury is dedicated to engaging business owners, and helping them harness the transformative power of their stories for business growth.
To learn more about Unsilenced Voices, visit their website at UnsilencedVoices.org.
To learn more about Michelle Jewsbury Speaks LLC., visit MichelleJewsbury.com or text Legacy to 26786 for more information and free gift.
Contact
Michelle Jewsbury
www.michellejewsbury.com
