Cindy’s Newly Released "Elevation: Three Wishes at the Well" is a Passionate Tale of Unexpected Love and Shocking Betrayals
“Elevation: Three Wishes at the Well” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy is a complex blend of love, discovery, and the unseen as a series of unexplained events shape the futures of two unsuspecting couples.
New York, NY, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Elevation: Three Wishes at the Well”: a gripping novella that will delight and entertain the imagination. “Elevation: Three Wishes at the Well” is the creation of published author, Cindy, a dedicated mother, grandmother, spiritual practitioner, and life coach with a PhD.
Cindy shares, “Dear readers,
“These stories will have you hanging over the edge from the intense lovemaking, betrayals, miracles, and horrifying paranormal events.
“Elizabeth believes her brother, Santos, knows the mystery behind the wishing well. Elizabeth is a writer who is experiencing the paranormal. She rekindles the flame with a lost lover named Fergus from ten years ago, but there are forces that seem to stop their connection. Elizabeth is still married to Juan.
“Samantha is an artist, but there is a reason why love has not knocked on her door. Felix is a traditional woman who has been married to Henry for forty years. Will Elizabeth follow the same path or chase dark shadows?
“Santos and Ricardo are heading for a reckless end until the three wishes laid in the well bring them back into 'elevation.' Dalila and Devin are married, but the roles in their household have changed. They are struggling with their identity.
“It is going to take faith and hope for these two couples to see the light. Anaconda is a male DMV entertainer, but when Elizabeth does some research on him, she finds out he is much more than that.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy’s new book offers readers a fun and lighthearted read that will have them racing to see what awaits a host of affable characters.
