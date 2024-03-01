Deborah Deneen’s Newly Released "Buddy & Me" is a Sweet Story of the Power of Kindness and Connection
“Buddy & Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Deneen is a heartwarming tale that offers readers a fun adventure with insightful advice on the power of finding joy in life’s blessings.
New York, NY, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Buddy & Me”: a lighthearted narrative with a powerful message. “Buddy & Me” is the creation of published author, Deborah Deneen.
Deneen shares, “Buddy and Me is about a man and a dog, a chance meeting with a woman named Mrs. Giggles, and a life of love and chances within a time and place of human kindness.
“Martin thought his journey was about a pug, but little did he know that it was about a journey of companionship as with Mrs. Giggles.
“In life, we all need someone or something to hold on to, but somehow, we reject because of our schedules and responsibilities. We are here to connect to life’s blessings through people, animals, and pure joy in knowing that we are still a part of something bigger than ourselves. Small acts of kindness through grace and mercy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Deneen’s new book will delight young imaginations as they race to see what awaits Martin on his fateful journey.
Consumers can purchase “Buddy & Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Buddy & Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
