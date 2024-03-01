Sherrita J. Carter’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Paw Paw and Nana" is a Sweet Story of Family Togetherness and Making Memories
“The Adventures of Paw Paw and Nana” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherrita J. Carter is a celebration of all that is good in a day of family adventure and tradition.
Sacramento, CA, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Paw Paw and Nana”: a charming juvenile fiction that celebrates the importance of knowing one’s roots. “The Adventures of Paw Paw and Nana” is the creation of published author, Sherrita J. Carter.
Carter shares, “Child heartfelt memories that will take your mind back in time to reminisce about the goodness of life and the love that you shared with very special people dear to you. Paw Paw’s place is a fun place to be that is filled with tantalizing music that will warm your soul with mutual love, respect, and collaboration among friends and family. Sunday morning breakfast, the amazing authentic and flavorful best tasting breakfast from an original New Orleans native who shares her expression of love to her family through delicious cooking from the heart. An enjoyable full day with excitement with a loving grandfather who takes his grandchildren fishing and a grandchild making an unexpected big catch. Oh, the joy of waking up early in the morning with Nana taking a brisk walk in the cool breeze of a Saturday morning. Who said doing laundry couldn’t be a blast even when tasty treats are involved? Finally, in the evening, the bright city lights lead to an unusual special place where you sit on pillows for dinner with your favorite person in the world, your Paw Paw.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherrita J. Carter’s new book will delight the imagination as readers explore with Paw Paw, Nana, and their loving grandchildren.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Paw Paw and Nana” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Paw Paw and Nana,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
