Tammie Griffith’s Newly Released "Agape Christian School" is a Captivating Tale of Unexpected Meetings and Star-Crossed Love
“Agape Christian School” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tammie Griffith is a heartwarming Christian romance that intertwines the lives of two sets of twins, weaving a tale of faith, love, and divine connections.
Apple Valley, CA, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Agape Christian School”: a touching narrative that celebrates the blessing of a true love match. “Agape Christian School” is the creation of published author, Tammie Griffith, who lives with her husband of over forty years in Southern California. She is a graduate of University of La Verne with a master’s degree in education.
Griffith shares, “It is still early in March 1996, when there are no cell phones or computers for a person to meet online. You have to meet someone in person. Laura Riley is singing in church, and after the service is over, she meets Richard Jones. He tells her she sang a beautiful song.
“She does not know her twin, Lisa Riley, has met Ryan Jones, Richard Jones’s twin brother. They start dating, and after a few dates, they go on a date with his twin brother, and she meets him with her twin sister who has come to town.
“Laura cannot believe that Richard also has an identical twin or that her sister likes him too!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tammie Griffith’s new book navigates the challenges of relationships and personal growth, the story unfolds with grace and inspiration, reminding readers of the enduring power of love grounded in faith.
Consumers can purchase “Agape Christian School” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Agape Christian School,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Griffith shares, “It is still early in March 1996, when there are no cell phones or computers for a person to meet online. You have to meet someone in person. Laura Riley is singing in church, and after the service is over, she meets Richard Jones. He tells her she sang a beautiful song.
“She does not know her twin, Lisa Riley, has met Ryan Jones, Richard Jones’s twin brother. They start dating, and after a few dates, they go on a date with his twin brother, and she meets him with her twin sister who has come to town.
“Laura cannot believe that Richard also has an identical twin or that her sister likes him too!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tammie Griffith’s new book navigates the challenges of relationships and personal growth, the story unfolds with grace and inspiration, reminding readers of the enduring power of love grounded in faith.
Consumers can purchase “Agape Christian School” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Agape Christian School,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories