Richard Oladipo Sogunle’s Newly Released “BIBLE STUDY GUIDE for Churches, House Fellowship, and Discussion Groups: Volume 2” is a Helpful Pastoral Resource
“BIBLE STUDY GUIDE for Churches, House Fellowship, and Discussion Groups: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Oladipo Sogunle is an enjoyable study that presents readers with a useful resource for personal or group study as well as insightful inspiration for creating effective sermons.
Denver, CO, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “BIBLE STUDY GUIDE for Churches, House Fellowship, and Discussion Groups: Volume 2”: an articulate and encouraging approach to understanding the key scripture. “BIBLE STUDY GUIDE for Churches, House Fellowship, and Discussion Groups: Volume 2” is the creation of published author, Richard Oladipo Sogunle, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who is the current pastor of Christ Peace Heritage Ministries, Aurora, Colorado. Richard and his wife, Adebimpe Sogunle, began the new work of ministry at Christ Peace Heritage Ministries, a growing Bible-based Christian Fellowship in 2013. Richard also cofounded the Anglican Church of Advent in Abeokuta, Nigeria.
Sogunle shares, “In my many years of attending Bible study, I have found that many who attend barely grow beyond the level of being fed the word of God. Many are stuck in the level of milk without the ability to handle the solid word of God. The aptitude and zeal to understand and rightly divide the word of God is absent in the greater percentage of church attendees today. Every good shepherd desires that their flocks grow in their spiritual muscle and be able to stand anywhere and anytime on their faith feet without being tossed around by wind of doctrine. However, because of various ministerial challenges, Bible-study setting may be lacking in many churches. The members may attend worship service on Sunday and other times and listen to the shepherd’s sermons day after day but never have the opportunity to express their God-given ideas or ask questions that could strengthen their courage to share their faith with understanding. This book is designed to challenge believers in reading a passage of the scripture and equip them with spiritual-warfare weapon in memory verse during each Bible-study session. The individual will have the opportunity to discuss the weekly topic and questions that follow every introduction to the topic. The study guide is simply arranged to enable any believer or group of believers and families to use in any Bible-study setting. The study guide discusses various topics with supporting scriptural references to equip participants with practical knowledge and application to their Christian living. Bible Study Guide for Churches, House Fellowship, and Discussion Groups is a must-have handbook for pastors, leaders of various Christian fellowship groups, and believers who loves to grow in their Christian walk.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Oladipo Sogunle’s new book presents a clear approach to discussion of key lessons and tenets of the Christian faith.
Consumers can purchase “BIBLE STUDY GUIDE for Churches, House Fellowship, and Discussion Groups: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BIBLE STUDY GUIDE for Churches, House Fellowship, and Discussion Groups: Volume 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
