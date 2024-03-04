Cliff Hargrove’s New Book, "Stories from the Trail: Finding God in Everyday Life," is a Collection of Stories to Help Recontextualize Scripture in a New and Exciting Way
Pipe Creek, TX, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cliff Hargrove, who answered God’s calling and surrendered his life to full-time ministry in 1976, has completed his most recent book “Stories from the Trail: Finding God in Everyday Life”: a poignant collection of stories aimed at bringing the Scripture to life by relating it to events from the author’s past, while also revealing the absolute necessity of faith in Christ and perseverance of character.
Throughout high school, author Cliff Hargrove spent his mornings in class and afternoons in the saddle, tending to pasture cattle. Despite believing his future was to get a college degree in agriculture, Cliff soon realized God wanted him to tend another kind of herd, so to speak. After obtaining a pastoral ministries degree from Southwestern Seminary, the author held youth pastor, senior pastor, and interim pastor positions in several churches in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico from 1976 to 2004. In 2004, he moved to the beautiful Hill Country of Texas to start Western Heritage Cowboy Church, where he currently serves as senior pastor.
“I spent some years in my early Christian life struggling,” writes Cliff. “Those early years were anything but wonderful. I knew I needed to read through the Bible and have an early-morning quiet time. I just couldn’t connect the dots between what the Bible said and what was happening in my real life.
“What I needed was a story (devotional) that would relate to my life and also point to the truth I was reading in the Bible. I noticed I had more joy reading the Bible when I was reading those daily scriptures along with a short story that helped the scriptures ‘come alive,’ so to speak.
“You may find some of my stories outside the mainstream of ‘church thought.’ However, they will bring you into the life of another person and hopefully help you connect the story with the truth of scripture. I pray some of them will help you find God in your life’s situations and circumstances. If one story touches one person, I’ll consider that a success.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cliff Hargrove’s book is a thought-provoking look at the author’s life, exploring how his faith has helped him to overcome the struggles he has faced throughout life, while providing him with a sense of direction in times of trouble and chaos. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Cliff shares his story with the hope of encouraging his readers to seek out Christ in their daily lives and forging a new path forward with steadfast faith by their side to guide them.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Stories from the Trail: Finding God in Everyday Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Throughout high school, author Cliff Hargrove spent his mornings in class and afternoons in the saddle, tending to pasture cattle. Despite believing his future was to get a college degree in agriculture, Cliff soon realized God wanted him to tend another kind of herd, so to speak. After obtaining a pastoral ministries degree from Southwestern Seminary, the author held youth pastor, senior pastor, and interim pastor positions in several churches in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico from 1976 to 2004. In 2004, he moved to the beautiful Hill Country of Texas to start Western Heritage Cowboy Church, where he currently serves as senior pastor.
“I spent some years in my early Christian life struggling,” writes Cliff. “Those early years were anything but wonderful. I knew I needed to read through the Bible and have an early-morning quiet time. I just couldn’t connect the dots between what the Bible said and what was happening in my real life.
“What I needed was a story (devotional) that would relate to my life and also point to the truth I was reading in the Bible. I noticed I had more joy reading the Bible when I was reading those daily scriptures along with a short story that helped the scriptures ‘come alive,’ so to speak.
“You may find some of my stories outside the mainstream of ‘church thought.’ However, they will bring you into the life of another person and hopefully help you connect the story with the truth of scripture. I pray some of them will help you find God in your life’s situations and circumstances. If one story touches one person, I’ll consider that a success.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cliff Hargrove’s book is a thought-provoking look at the author’s life, exploring how his faith has helped him to overcome the struggles he has faced throughout life, while providing him with a sense of direction in times of trouble and chaos. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Cliff shares his story with the hope of encouraging his readers to seek out Christ in their daily lives and forging a new path forward with steadfast faith by their side to guide them.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Stories from the Trail: Finding God in Everyday Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories