Author Mary Helen McDonald’s New Book, “Tiger,” is a True Story of a Wonderful and Kind-Hearted Lady Who Helped a Robin Return to the Wild
Recent release “Tiger” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mary Helen McDonald is a charming children’s book that shares the story of a kind woman who helped a robin return to the wild.
New York, NY, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mary Helen McDonald, a caring, lovely lady who especially cared for her two sons and husband, has completed her new book, “Tiger”: a delightful children’s story that shares the unexpected adventure of a woman and her family as they care for a robin.
This true story was found on author Mary Helen McDonald’s computer after her passing. Neither her sons nor her husband knew she had written the story.
McDonald writes, “The commotion from the backyard told me that something out of the ordinary was happening. Not again, I thought, assuming that my two young boys and the neighbor’s children were having another shouting match. Would this heat ever relent? It was only June 14, but already it had been a long hot summer. I made my way slowly to the backyard, all the time thinking of what and how much I could say to calm the situation and still keep my close friend and neighbor speaking to me.”
She continues, “In the center of the circle of noisy children was a baby robin. He was so frightened, his tiny chest heaved in and out, and he hopped and chirped and flopped his featherless wings frantically.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mary Helen McDonald’s light and happy tale invites young readers and listeners to follow along and learn about how a family helped a robin return to the wild.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Tiger" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
