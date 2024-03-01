Author Richard Billberry Jr.’s New Book, "Looking at Lyphe Differently," is a Compelling Story That Follows One Young Man’s Journey to Escape a Life on the Streets

Recent release “Looking at Lyphe Differently” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Billberry Jr. is a riveting tale that centers around Philthe, a young man who faces a life of crime and hardships on the streets of Kansas City and must make the choice to either better himself and leave behind the only life he knows or become entangled in the dangerous streets of his hometown forever.