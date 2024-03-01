Author P. Lynne Hutchins’s New Book "Letters Unposted" is a Historical Fiction That Explores the Life and Times of Revolutionary War Veteran Alexander Dromgoole

Recent release “Letters Unposted” from Newman Springs Publishing author P. Lynne Hutchins follows the story of Alexander Dromgoole, a real historical figure and veteran of the Revolutionary War, who relives his past by reviewing old letters written to his brother. As he does so, others begin to look back on their own lives and must find a way to overcome their own past demons.