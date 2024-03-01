Author P. Lynne Hutchins’s New Book "Letters Unposted" is a Historical Fiction That Explores the Life and Times of Revolutionary War Veteran Alexander Dromgoole
Recent release “Letters Unposted” from Newman Springs Publishing author P. Lynne Hutchins follows the story of Alexander Dromgoole, a real historical figure and veteran of the Revolutionary War, who relives his past by reviewing old letters written to his brother. As he does so, others begin to look back on their own lives and must find a way to overcome their own past demons.
Live Oak, FL, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P. Lynne Hutchins, who retired from the world of education and genealogical research, has completed her new book, “Letters Unposted: The Adventurous Life of Alexander Dromgoole”: a fascinating historical fiction that follows the real life of Revolutionary War veteran Alexander Dromgoole as he reviews old letters documenting his past, all of which begin to open old wounds for those around him as they reflect upon their own losses and heartache.
“Although this is her first foray into the world of novel writing, author P. Lynne Hutchins has been very involved in writing various types of nonfiction during her thirty-seven-year career in education and more than twenty years of genealogical research. Now retired from teaching, she spends her time transforming data collected from thousands of hours poring over documents in archives and libraries into works of historical fiction. Currently, Hutchins lives on the Suwannee River with her husband and a large collection of rescued pets, enjoying hiking and kayaking in the still natural and mostly untouched environment found in North Central Florida.
Hutchins shares, “It is 1828. Fate has brought four people together in a modest house in Abingdon, Virginia. All of them have experienced great losses in their lives, with the three adults consumed by their grief and regret. The fourth, an innocent, is a recently orphaned young boy working through his own sadness but learning to adapt to his new living situation.
“Alexander Dromgoole, a Revolutionary War veteran and Indian trader, is a frail and ailing old man, living out the last years of his life being boarded out by the town’s Overseers of the Poor. He wonders how his life had taken this turn, considering in years past, he participated in some of the most important events in the history of America. He once had so much, and yet he has lost everything.
“‘Letters Unposted’ tells Alexander’s adventure-filled story through letters he wrote to his brother over a period of fifty years. Due to failing eyesight, he has the young boy, Thomas, read them back to him, reviewing his life one last time before he dies.
“How will Alexander’s letters affect the members of the household, reopening old wounds and causing them to reexamine painful events of the past? Will they be able to find acceptance and the self-forgiveness needed to create new bonds and start life anew?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, P. Lynne Hutchins’s enthralling tale will take readers on a journey through history as the fascinating story of an adventurous and complicated man is brought to life. Engaging and heartfelt, Hutchins weaves a character-driven tale that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, mesmerized right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Letters Unposted: The Adventurous Life of Alexander Dromgoole” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
