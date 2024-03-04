Author James Dale’s New Book, "Goose and Cow," is a Delightful, Imaginary Tale Based on Real Events from a Small Town in South Carolina
Recent release “Goose and Cow” from Covenant Books author James Dale is a simple story about family and relationships that can come in various forms and seemingly unusual combinations.
New York, NY, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Dale, who was born and raised in the South, has completed his new book, “Goose and Cow”: a charming children’s story spoken through the mind of a goose. The goose realizes that most other families in the pasture where they live look alike, but the unlikely pair are as happy as can be.
Author James Dale is an avid reader and sports enthusiast. He is a fan of fiction and nonfiction alike. His love of stories that stimulate the mind and imagination is his motivation for writing and illustration.
After many years in the corporate and small business worlds, he began to create stories that emerged from real-life events. James has used his creative side to help express emotions and deal with realities and circumstances that are sometimes difficult to cope with and hard to explain.
James discusses his work, sharing, “In life, we see things that make us smile and force us to wonder why and how.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Dale’s new book features colorful illustrations that help to bring the story to life.
Readers can purchase “Goose and Cow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
