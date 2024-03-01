Author Cheryl Garrison Garrett’s New Book, "The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott," Centers Around a Newly Widowed Woman Who Must Learn to Live, and Possibly Love, Again

Recent release “The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott: Volume One: Widow Wonderland” from Covenant Books author Cheryl Garrison Garrett is an emotionally stirring tale of loss, grief, friendship, and forgiveness that follows a recent widow who must discover how to live on her own, all while having her faith tested and discovering that life will still continue on even after death.