Author Cheryl Garrison Garrett’s New Book, "The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott," Centers Around a Newly Widowed Woman Who Must Learn to Live, and Possibly Love, Again
Recent release “The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott: Volume One: Widow Wonderland” from Covenant Books author Cheryl Garrison Garrett is an emotionally stirring tale of loss, grief, friendship, and forgiveness that follows a recent widow who must discover how to live on her own, all while having her faith tested and discovering that life will still continue on even after death.
Mauldin, SC, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cheryl Garrison Garrett, who helped found the non-profit Iron Disorders Institute, which aims to provide education and resources for iron disorders, has completed her new book, “The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott: Volume One: Widow Wonderland”: the captivating story of a recently widowed woman who must navigate her grief and learning to live on her own while trying to find a community that can help her to heal.
Since starting in the field of education, author Cheryl Garrison Garrett has become a lay expert on the health consequences of Iron-Out-of-Balance® which is a medical issue of too much or too little iron in the body. In early 1997, her sixteen-year-old son developed a life-threatening illness caused by too much iron and from then until she was able to get a complete diagnosis and treatment for her son, Cheryl studied and wrote about iron. These writings are available through major bookstores, online venues or through the Iron Disorders Institute.
Cheryl writes, “‘The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott Volume 1: Widow Wonderland’ is the story of Priscilla Wolcott, a sixty-six-year-old woman who faces the challenges that rise up following the sudden death of her husband, Jared. Her faith is tested as she learns how to grieve, be alone, deal with family members, find a church home, and be more outgoing. Shaped by a team of unusual characters, she discovers the supernatural healing power of forgiveness, and the importance of being still, listening, and waiting for God. Through this process, she realizes how much she is loved and discovers that she, too, is capable of loving.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cheryl Garrison Garrett’s new book will take readers on a poignant journey as they follow Priscilla’s path towards inner healing and learning to cope with her grief, all while still embracing life with the help of those around her and her faith. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott” is certain to resonate with readers from all walks of life who have encountered incredible loss and help them to understand that there is still life and love to be found after the passing of a loved one.
Readers can purchase “The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott: Volume One: Widow Wonderland” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Since starting in the field of education, author Cheryl Garrison Garrett has become a lay expert on the health consequences of Iron-Out-of-Balance® which is a medical issue of too much or too little iron in the body. In early 1997, her sixteen-year-old son developed a life-threatening illness caused by too much iron and from then until she was able to get a complete diagnosis and treatment for her son, Cheryl studied and wrote about iron. These writings are available through major bookstores, online venues or through the Iron Disorders Institute.
Cheryl writes, “‘The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott Volume 1: Widow Wonderland’ is the story of Priscilla Wolcott, a sixty-six-year-old woman who faces the challenges that rise up following the sudden death of her husband, Jared. Her faith is tested as she learns how to grieve, be alone, deal with family members, find a church home, and be more outgoing. Shaped by a team of unusual characters, she discovers the supernatural healing power of forgiveness, and the importance of being still, listening, and waiting for God. Through this process, she realizes how much she is loved and discovers that she, too, is capable of loving.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cheryl Garrison Garrett’s new book will take readers on a poignant journey as they follow Priscilla’s path towards inner healing and learning to cope with her grief, all while still embracing life with the help of those around her and her faith. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott” is certain to resonate with readers from all walks of life who have encountered incredible loss and help them to understand that there is still life and love to be found after the passing of a loved one.
Readers can purchase “The Wretched Life of Priscilla Wolcott: Volume One: Widow Wonderland” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories