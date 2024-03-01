Author Gordy Carlson’s New Book, "The Emmaus Walk," is a Thought-Provoking Collection Exploring Moments from the Author’s Life in Which Christ Has Been Right Beside Him
Recent release “The Emmaus Walk” from Covenant Books author Gordy Carlson is a faith-based series of moments from the author’s life in which Christ has been present and walked alongside the author, helping to carry him through life’s struggles and challenges. With each story, Carlson reveals how these walks with Jesus helped to grow his faith and hopes to bring readers closer to Christ as well.
Anoka, MN, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gordy Carlson, a loving father and grandfather who resides in Anoka, Minnesota, with his wife, Sandra, has completed his new book, “The Emmaus Walk”: a poignant collection of moments from the author’s life in which the Lord has been present and by his side.
Author Gordy Carlson’s time is centered around his home church, family, walks with Sandra along the Mississippi River, occasional trips on their motorcycle, and writing. In addition to “The Emmaus Walk,” the author has also previously published “Living Under Heaven’s Open Windows” and “Ordinary Man / Extraordinary God.”
Roughly two thousand years ago, two men were on a journey from Jerusalem to Emmaus when Jesus unexpectedly joined them. Their hearts burned within them as He conversed back and forth with them. This book recalls many of the author’s own experiences on his Emmaus walk with Jesus.
“Each of us, no matter who we are, will experience a day when we take a breath on earth, and our next breath will be in eternity,” writes Carlson. “For believers in Jesus Christ, that next breath will find us with Him in heaven. It will happen that fast! We do not know the exact day or moment. We do not know which breath is our final breath here below. This is the hope Christ followers live with.”
The author continues, “I hope you will be able to recall memories in your own walk with God. All who are Christ followers have a story God is writing within us. Where God is present, there is glory! There is a beauty in the details. The beauty is there even in the valleys we sometimes experience. As the Beatles song declares, there is a ‘long and winding road that leads us home,’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gordy Carlson’s new book is a deeply personal look at the author’s own relationship with Christ, and how his faith has helped to carry him through times of trouble and triumph. Through sharing his story, Carlson hopes to encourage his readers to look back and discover moments when the Lord was with them as well, and to inspire them to move forward through life with an open mind and heart to Jesus’s presence.
Readers can purchase “The Emmaus Walk” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
