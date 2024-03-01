Author Gordy Carlson’s New Book, "The Emmaus Walk," is a Thought-Provoking Collection Exploring Moments from the Author’s Life in Which Christ Has Been Right Beside Him

Recent release “The Emmaus Walk” from Covenant Books author Gordy Carlson is a faith-based series of moments from the author’s life in which Christ has been present and walked alongside the author, helping to carry him through life’s struggles and challenges. With each story, Carlson reveals how these walks with Jesus helped to grow his faith and hopes to bring readers closer to Christ as well.