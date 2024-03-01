Author Nazanin Ghanbari’s New Book, “A Child with Down Syndrome,” is a Heartwarming Story of the Importance of Accepting Others, No Matter Their Differences
Recent release “A Child with Down Syndrome” from Page Publishing author Nazanin Ghanbari is a delightful tale that follows Tina, a young girl with Down syndrome who doesn’t let her diagnosis keep her from living a life full of happiness and love. Together with her friends, Tina hopes to make the world a better place with acceptance, kindness, and friendship.
Concord, CA, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nazanin Ghanbari, who immigrated from Iran to achieve her dreams of a better life in America, has completed her new book, “A Child with Down Syndrome”: a charming story of a young girl who discusses what is means to have Down syndrome, how it affects her daily life, and the ways in which she is not so different from others despite her condition.
“This book is about a girl with Down syndrome,” writes Nazanin. “The girl describes Down syndrome to her peers and tries to make normal contact with other children.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nazanin Ghanbari’s engaging tale is an inspiring story that will help readers of all ages better understand what Down syndrome is and how those with the condition deserve respect and understanding just like anyone else. With colorful illustrations to help bring Nazanin’s story to life, “A Child with Down Syndrome” is sure to capture the hearts of readers as they discover Tina’s incredible outlook on life.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “A Child with Down Syndrome” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This book is about a girl with Down syndrome,” writes Nazanin. “The girl describes Down syndrome to her peers and tries to make normal contact with other children.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nazanin Ghanbari’s engaging tale is an inspiring story that will help readers of all ages better understand what Down syndrome is and how those with the condition deserve respect and understanding just like anyone else. With colorful illustrations to help bring Nazanin’s story to life, “A Child with Down Syndrome” is sure to capture the hearts of readers as they discover Tina’s incredible outlook on life.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “A Child with Down Syndrome” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories