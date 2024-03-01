Author Nazanin Ghanbari’s New Book, “A Child with Down Syndrome,” is a Heartwarming Story of the Importance of Accepting Others, No Matter Their Differences

Recent release “A Child with Down Syndrome” from Page Publishing author Nazanin Ghanbari is a delightful tale that follows Tina, a young girl with Down syndrome who doesn’t let her diagnosis keep her from living a life full of happiness and love. Together with her friends, Tina hopes to make the world a better place with acceptance, kindness, and friendship.