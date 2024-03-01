Author Helen S. Brodeur’s New Book, "Twinkie's Gift," Centers Around a Small Star Who Learns That She Can do Great Things Despite Being Bullied by the Other Stars
Recent release “Twinkie's Gift” from Page Publishing author Helen S. Brodeur is a delightful tale that follows Twinkie, a star who is constantly bullied by her fellow stars because she is different and smaller than the others. But when she meets the kind and understanding Santa Claus, Twinkie’s life will change forever as she fulfills a higher purpose on Christmas Day.
Albuquerque, NM, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Helen S. Brodeur, a retired teacher who has since made a career out of screenwriting, songwriting, and drawing, has completed her new book, “Twinkie's Gift”: a charming story of a little star who is often made fun of because she can’t shine as brightly as the others, but she soon discovers that she can make a difference when none other than Santa Claus asks her for help.
Born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico, author Helen S. Brodeur received her bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico. During her teaching career, she was awarded many commendations and was put into “Who’s Who among America’s Teachers” twice. After teaching for forty-five years, Helen retired and went into screenwriting, songwriting, and storytelling. She was also a volunteer storyteller and ventriloquist at Explora Museum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Brodeur has also exhibited portraits and is proud of her artwork, especially her portrait of Mother Teresa, which won an award. One of her other creations entitled Homeless Jesus was accepted in one of the homeless shelters in the city. She and her husband have two children and four grandchildren.
“Twinkie has been bullied by other young stars because she wasn’t like any other star in her home galaxy of Twinkle-Twinkle,” writes Brodeur. “Her life changed when she met Santa Claus and some angel messengers, and through their meeting, she began to change. After learning about a problem her new friends encountered, her newfound courage allowed her to help them. In return, she is transformed by receiving a gift she never thought she could have. Demonstrating courage, persistence, and self-belief, Twinkie leads her friends into the light.”
Published by Page Publishing, Helen S. Brodeur’s engaging tale provides a vital lesson on the importance of never judging others, or assuming they’re incapable of incredible things simply because of how they look or how brightly they shine. With colorful artwork to help bring Brodeur’s tale to life, “Twinkie’s Gift” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, while encouraging kindness and understanding over meanness and bullying.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Twinkie's Gift” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
