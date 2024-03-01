Author Helen S. Brodeur’s New Book, "Twinkie's Gift," Centers Around a Small Star Who Learns That She Can do Great Things Despite Being Bullied by the Other Stars

Recent release “Twinkie's Gift” from Page Publishing author Helen S. Brodeur is a delightful tale that follows Twinkie, a star who is constantly bullied by her fellow stars because she is different and smaller than the others. But when she meets the kind and understanding Santa Claus, Twinkie’s life will change forever as she fulfills a higher purpose on Christmas Day.