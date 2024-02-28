Loveforce International Announces Its March 2024 Digital Music Singles Releases
Loveforce International has announced its Digital Music Singles releases for March 2024.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its March 2024 Digital Singles Releases. There will be nine Digital Music Singles by eight recording artists including the debut single of a newly signed recording artist. The artists will include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, Bobby Long, inRchild, The Loveforce Collective, Covid-19 and the Loveforce International debut single of Anna Hamilton.
The Singles will be released on every Friday in March, a total of five Fridays. The first Digital Music Single will be released on Friday Mach 1, followed by March 8, March 15, March 22 and culminating with March 29. Every Digital Music Single will be a different musical genre or sub-genre. The Rock oriented genres will include Progressive Rock, Hard Rock and Folk-Rock. The Soul music genres will include Southern Soul, R&B and Blues. Dance music, Children’s music and Spiritual Pop will also be represented. Three of the songs released will be instrumentals
“March will showcase a generously diverse group of music genres and sub-genres,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. I doubt that there is anohter independent label anywhere in the world with an equally diverse release schedule for March 2024,” he continued.
The Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
