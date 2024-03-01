Author Bryson Lopez’s New Book, "T. Rexa’s Animal Hospital," is a Lighthearted and Educational Book Ideal for Young Animal Lovers

Recent release “T. Rexa’s Animal Hospital” from Page Publishing author Bryson Lopez is a colorful and interactive children’s book introducing Rex, a young boy with a passion for helping all animals of all shapes and sizes. Read along as Rex solves problems for several friends and learn interesting facts about animals in the United States.