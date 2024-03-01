Author Bryson Lopez’s New Book, "T. Rexa’s Animal Hospital," is a Lighthearted and Educational Book Ideal for Young Animal Lovers
Recent release “T. Rexa’s Animal Hospital” from Page Publishing author Bryson Lopez is a colorful and interactive children’s book introducing Rex, a young boy with a passion for helping all animals of all shapes and sizes. Read along as Rex solves problems for several friends and learn interesting facts about animals in the United States.
Austin, TX, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bryson Lopez, a devoted father, has completed his new book, “T. Rexa’s Animal Hospital”: a charming story inspired by countless hours spent reading to his own children.
“T. Rexa’s Animal Hospital” is about an eight-year-old boy that loves all animals. When Thomas Rexa is not playing sports, playing video games, or spending time with family/friends, he is helping children heal their various pets of all types of illnesses. The animals are the children’s stuffed animals, but to the children, they are as big and as real as the real-life animals.
Published by Page Publishing, Bryson Lopez’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “T. Rexa’s Animal Hospital” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
