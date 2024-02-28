Loveforce International Releases New Music by Bobby Long and inRchild
On Friday, March 1, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Rock Guitarist Bobby Long and by inRchild.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 1s, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One of the singles is by Rock Guitarist Bobby Long. The other Digital Music Single is by inRchild.
The Latest Digital Music Single by Bobby Long, entitled “Euro Blues” is a cross between a Power-Pop and Progressive Rock instrumental. The syncopated synth notes, the echoing bass and the wailing lead guitar combine to create a lively ambiance that attempts to mirror the rise of a unified Europe.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled "It’s Just The Way I Live My Life". It is a cross between the Disco, Trance, and House, EDM music genres. It uses a steady beat and a strummed electric guitar to move the music forward. Lyrically, it's about someone who wants to live life on their terms and to love whom they choose to love without inhibition. It attempts to present the listener with the sound of free, love lovingly encased in a steady musical format.
“Our two releases this week are both similar to and different from each other,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “They are similar in that they both have a modern, synth based sound propelled by and electric guitar. They are different in that one is a dance song about free love and the other is an instrumental that sends a powerful message, in the form of creating an ambiance, without uttering a word,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
