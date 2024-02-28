Loveforce International Signs Veteran Performer and Recording Artist Anna Hamilton
Loveforce International Records announces its signing of Singer-Songwriter, veteran performer, and Recording Artist Anna Hamilton.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International Records announces its signing of Singer-Songwriter, veteran performer, and Recording Artist Anna Hamilton. Hamilton was signed to a record and co-publishing deal in late February. Her first Digital Music Single entitled “Angels Are Crying” will be released on Friday, March 22.
Hamilton is a more than 20 year veteran of the Humboldt County Music Scene. She has played in various venues throughout the county. She has recorded and released dozens of songs under her name since 2001. Anna Hamilton writes and performs songs she has written in many different musical genres including, Folk, Jazz, Blues, Rock, and Reggae.
Loveforce International will release Anna Hamilton recordings. it will also assist Hamilton in organizing and exploiting her vast publishing catalog. This will include both songs she has already recorded and released and songs that have yet to be released.
“Anna Hamilton is a great talent and a great spirit,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “As a performer she is highly charismatic and as a songwriter she is unparalleled,” he continued.
Loveforce International’s releases on Anna Hamilton will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International Publishing
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
