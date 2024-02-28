John Mulholland's New Graphic Novel, "High Riviera": A Thrilling Tale of Romance, Intrigue, and Adventure
New York, NY, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Colossal New York is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated upcoming graphic novel, "High Riviera," penned by the esteemed filmmaker & author, John Mulholland. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the French Riviera, where the sun casts its golden glow upon azure waters and intrigue lurks in every corner, "High Riviera" promises readers an unforgettable journey through a world of love, deception, and daring.
In this captivating narrative, Mulholland weaves a tale that transports readers to the heart of the French Riviera, where secrets abound, and alliances shift like the tides. As the sun-drenched landscape serves as a stunning backdrop, readers will be drawn into a world where nothing is quite as it seems, and danger lurks beneath the surface of paradise.
John Mulholland is a versatile creative force, distinguished as an award-winning filmmaker, accomplished author, and esteemed film historian. With a prolific body of work spanning various mediums.
With a diverse portfolio spanning graphic novels, documentaries, and books,
Mulholland has left an indelible mark on the world of storytelling.
In the realm of literature, Mulholland has demonstrated his storytelling prowess
through gripping narratives in the form of graphic novels. His versatility is evident
in titles such as "Tenderloin," set in the Gilded Age of New York, the
captivating historical drama "Bushnell," and the intriguing "Time Ripped," showcasing his ability to craft compelling tales that captivate readers.
As a visionary director and writer in filmmaking, Mulholland has solidified his
reputation. His documentaries, including the NY Times Critics Pick "Cooper & Hemingway: The True Gen," have received widespread acclaim for their depth, insight, and cinematic excellence. Other notable documentaries in his repertoire include "Inside High Noon," "Elmore Leonard: But Don’t Try to Write," and "Sergeant York: Of God & Country," featuring narrators such as Matthew Rhys, Campbell Scott and Liam Neeson. Among Mulholland’s other documentaries are "The Letters Of Vincent and Theo Van Gogh," "On Macbeth," "Eastern European Composers," and "Liza Minnelli Reflecting," highlighting his versatility and breadth of interests.
Mulholland has collaborated with a plethora of award-winning actors and authors,
including Angela Lansbury, Morgan Freeman, Kirk Douglas, Frank Langella, Len Cariou, Leonard Nimoy, Estelle Parsons, Sam Waterston, Patricia Neal, Charlton Heston, Jim Harrison, George Plimpton, Elmore Leonard, Bridgett Davis, Jim Born, Rachel Howzell Hall, Otto Penzler, and many others, showcasing his ability to work with industry luminaries.
He is the author of the upcoming book series, "Classic Film Chatter," a collection that promises to enrich readers' understanding of notable film genres. "Politics in Film" will be the first installment, offering insights into the intersection of politics and cinema." His passion for preserving and celebrating cinema's rich history continues to inspire cinephiles worldwide. He has also hosted the popular podcast, Icons Radio Hour, dedicated to Classic Hollywood.
A signatory to the Declaration of Reasonable Doubt, Mulholland, along with notable figures such as, Ian McKellen, Mark Rylance, Derek Jacobi, Sandra Day O’Connor, John Paul Stevens, questions the authorship of Shakespearean plays.
Throughout his diverse and accomplished career, John Mulholland continues to make an indelible impact on the creative landscape. His dedication to the art of narrative and the enduring power of cinema has earned him the respect and admiration of audiences and peers alike. As a storyteller, filmmaker, and historian, Mulholland remains committed to preserving and celebrating the rich history of entertainment.
About Colossal New York:
Colossal New York is a leading publisher of graphic novels, comics, and illustrated works, dedicated to bringing readers captivating stories from talented authors and artists around the world. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Colossal New York continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, inspiring readers of all ages to explore new worlds and embark on thrilling adventures.
