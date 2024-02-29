Tweaking Technologies Rolls Out Fresh Updates for Advanced Screen Recorder
Users can now denoise and compress their screen recordings on Windows.
Jaipur, India, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tweaking Technologies, an organization known for producing practical and affordable software solutions for major operating systems, has lately added new features to its Advanced Screen Recorder for Windows.
As part of the new update, Advanced Screen Recorder now supports the “Denoiser” and “Video Compressor” features, further improving the screen recording experience. Additionally, it also assists users in recording voice-overs and internal audio.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder & CEO, Tweaking Technologies, expressed, “Tweaking Technologies’ commitment to user satisfaction drives continuous innovation. And, we hope the new functionalities added to Advanced Screen Recorder, align with our vision, offering users a seamless experience while capturing and sharing content.”
Listed below is a description of the newest added features:
Denoiser = The new functionality eliminates background noise from both audio & video, ensuring crystal-clear audio and video recordings.
Video Compressor = It reduces the file size of recorded videos without compromising the original quality, using compression levels – Normal, Advanced, and Ultra.
“Our aim has always been to provide users with feature-rich solutions that not only enhance their productivity but also ensure they remain unencumbered by any technical complexities. With the addition of Denoiser and Video Compressor features, users can now achieve professional-quality results while efficiently managing and sharing media files,” added Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President & Product Manager, of Tweaking Technologies.
For more details about Advanced Screen Recorder please visit the official Advanced Screen Recorder homepage: https://www.tweaking.in/advanced-screen-recorder/
About The Company: Tweaking Technologies, the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability toward implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in a dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use system-optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
