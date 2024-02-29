FEXLE Has Organized Health Checkup Camp and Virtual Health Talk Session for Employees

FEXLE, demonstrating its commitment to employee well-being, organized a comprehensive Health Checkup Camp at their Jaipur office. The camp offered innovative blood testing using a magnetic analyzer, physiotherapy consultations, and a virtual health talk on managing common health challenges. This initiative highlights FEXLE's dedication to fostering a healthy and productive work environment for their employees.