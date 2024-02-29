FEXLE Has Organized Health Checkup Camp and Virtual Health Talk Session for Employees
FEXLE, demonstrating its commitment to employee well-being, organized a comprehensive Health Checkup Camp at their Jaipur office. The camp offered innovative blood testing using a magnetic analyzer, physiotherapy consultations, and a virtual health talk on managing common health challenges. This initiative highlights FEXLE's dedication to fostering a healthy and productive work environment for their employees.
Plano, TX, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Recognizing the importance of employee health in today's fast-paced world, FEXLE, a Salesforce consulting company has organized a comprehensive Health Checkup Camp for its employees at its Jaipur office on Friday, February 23rd, 2024. This initiative demonstrates FEXLE's commitment to building a healthy and productive work environment.
The Health Checkup Camp offered various services, including:
· Painless Blood Tests - The camp utilized a cutting-edge magnetic analyzer, allowing specific blood tests to be conducted without the discomfort of needles. This innovative technology provided a more convenient and comfortable experience for employees.
· Physiotherapy Consultations - Experienced physiotherapists were available to assess employees' musculoskeletal health and provide personalized advice on posture, stretches, and exercises to address common issues like back pain and neck strain.
· Virtual Health Talk - To cater to employees who couldn't attend the in-office camp, FEXLE hosted a virtual health talk on Thursday, February 22nd. The session focused on the challenges employees face due to everyday work routines and improper nutrition, along with practical solutions to maintain good health.
Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Mr. Bhawani S. Sharma, Director stated, "At FEXLE, we understand that our employees are our most valuable asset. By prioritizing their health and well-being, we create a positive work environment that fosters productivity and engagement. The Health Checkup Camp and virtual talk were valuable opportunities for our employees to take a proactive approach to their health and gain valuable insights from healthcare professionals."
The Health Checkup Camp and virtual health talk were well-received by employees, who appreciated FEXLE's commitment to their well-being. This initiative underscores FEXLE's dedication to creating a positive and supportive work culture that values its employees' health and happiness.
About FEXLE:
Listed a one of the best Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, FEXLE serves businesses from different industry verticals and cater to their diverse CRM needs ranging from Salesforce consulting services to Salesforce implementation services, and to support and maintenance.
The Health Checkup Camp offered various services, including:
· Painless Blood Tests - The camp utilized a cutting-edge magnetic analyzer, allowing specific blood tests to be conducted without the discomfort of needles. This innovative technology provided a more convenient and comfortable experience for employees.
· Physiotherapy Consultations - Experienced physiotherapists were available to assess employees' musculoskeletal health and provide personalized advice on posture, stretches, and exercises to address common issues like back pain and neck strain.
· Virtual Health Talk - To cater to employees who couldn't attend the in-office camp, FEXLE hosted a virtual health talk on Thursday, February 22nd. The session focused on the challenges employees face due to everyday work routines and improper nutrition, along with practical solutions to maintain good health.
Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Mr. Bhawani S. Sharma, Director stated, "At FEXLE, we understand that our employees are our most valuable asset. By prioritizing their health and well-being, we create a positive work environment that fosters productivity and engagement. The Health Checkup Camp and virtual talk were valuable opportunities for our employees to take a proactive approach to their health and gain valuable insights from healthcare professionals."
The Health Checkup Camp and virtual health talk were well-received by employees, who appreciated FEXLE's commitment to their well-being. This initiative underscores FEXLE's dedication to creating a positive and supportive work culture that values its employees' health and happiness.
About FEXLE:
Listed a one of the best Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, FEXLE serves businesses from different industry verticals and cater to their diverse CRM needs ranging from Salesforce consulting services to Salesforce implementation services, and to support and maintenance.
Contact
Fexle Services Private LimitedContact
Bhawani Sharma
+91 830 6730589
https://www.fexle.com/
Bhawani Sharma
+91 830 6730589
https://www.fexle.com/
Categories