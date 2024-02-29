BidsCube Becomes a New Member of the IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BidsCube announced its approved status as the latest vendor to join IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework v2.2 (TCF).
BidsCube is a full-stack AdTech company developing a programmatic ecosystem to make digital advertising simple and accessible for everyone. Offering adaptable programmatic solutions, the company empowers market players to harness the best of AdTech. With global trust from hundreds of partners, BidsCube offers advertisers and publishers feature-rich products with a top-notch user experience.
The TCF, which was launched in April 2018, is a cross-industry voluntary standard that relies on standardization to facilitate compliance with certain provisions of the ePrivacy Directive and the GDPR. It applies principles and requirements derived from these two legislative instruments to the online industry's specific context, taking into account relevant EU-level guidance from the EDPB and national-level guidance from Data Protection Authorities.
Transparency and Consent Framework is developed by IAB Europe in collaboration with organizations and professionals in the online industry. It is intended to enable publishers of websites and apps (first parties) and technology partners that support the delivery, personalization, or measurement of advertising and content (third parties or vendors) to work together and provide users with a standardized experience when they make privacy choices.
The TCF enables users to grant or withhold consent and exercise their "right to object" to data being processed. It includes minimum practical requirements that stem from Data Protection Authorities' guidelines and jurisprudence for informing users, providing them with privacy choices, and respecting such choices.
"By joining IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework v2.2, BidsCube embraces a standard that not only simplifies digital advertising but also upholds the highest levels of privacy compliance. Our approval as the registered vendor underscores our dedication to empowering market players while prioritizing user privacy," said Dmytro Chebakov, COO of BidsCube. "Through aligning with a TCF, we show our reliance on this industry standard to support compliance with certain provisions of the ePrivacy Directive and the GDPR."
BidsCube is a full-stack AdTech company developing a programmatic ecosystem to make digital advertising simple and accessible for everyone. Offering adaptable programmatic solutions, the company empowers market players to harness the best of AdTech. With global trust from hundreds of partners, BidsCube offers advertisers and publishers feature-rich products with a top-notch user experience.
The TCF, which was launched in April 2018, is a cross-industry voluntary standard that relies on standardization to facilitate compliance with certain provisions of the ePrivacy Directive and the GDPR. It applies principles and requirements derived from these two legislative instruments to the online industry's specific context, taking into account relevant EU-level guidance from the EDPB and national-level guidance from Data Protection Authorities.
Transparency and Consent Framework is developed by IAB Europe in collaboration with organizations and professionals in the online industry. It is intended to enable publishers of websites and apps (first parties) and technology partners that support the delivery, personalization, or measurement of advertising and content (third parties or vendors) to work together and provide users with a standardized experience when they make privacy choices.
The TCF enables users to grant or withhold consent and exercise their "right to object" to data being processed. It includes minimum practical requirements that stem from Data Protection Authorities' guidelines and jurisprudence for informing users, providing them with privacy choices, and respecting such choices.
"By joining IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework v2.2, BidsCube embraces a standard that not only simplifies digital advertising but also upholds the highest levels of privacy compliance. Our approval as the registered vendor underscores our dedication to empowering market players while prioritizing user privacy," said Dmytro Chebakov, COO of BidsCube. "Through aligning with a TCF, we show our reliance on this industry standard to support compliance with certain provisions of the ePrivacy Directive and the GDPR."
Contact
BidsCubeContact
Oleksandr Berestianyi
+380980947983
bidscube.com
Oleksandr Berestianyi
+380980947983
bidscube.com
Categories