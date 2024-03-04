R. W. Vince Arnold, DMin, EdD’s Newly Released “Transforming Mindfulness: I Rest in Him” is a Scholarly and Practical Resource for Enhancing Resilience and Well-Being

“Transforming Mindfulness: I Rest in Him~ The ancient wisdom, modern science and philosophical roots of mindfulness-oriented meditation” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. W. Vince Arnold, DMin, EdD is an informative discussion of a unique interdisciplinary approach to overall health and wellness.