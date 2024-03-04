R. W. Vince Arnold, DMin, EdD’s Newly Released “Transforming Mindfulness: I Rest in Him” is a Scholarly and Practical Resource for Enhancing Resilience and Well-Being
“Transforming Mindfulness: I Rest in Him~ The ancient wisdom, modern science and philosophical roots of mindfulness-oriented meditation” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. W. Vince Arnold, DMin, EdD is an informative discussion of a unique interdisciplinary approach to overall health and wellness.
Hubert, NC, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Transforming Mindfulness: I Rest in Him~ The ancient wisdom, modern science and philosophical roots of mindfulness-oriented meditation”: a potent blend of mindfulness training and spirituality is the creation of published author, R. W. Vince Arnold, DMin, EdD, who has twenty-eight years of uniformed service with commissions in the United States Air Force and the United States Navy. He completed numerous assigned active-duty tours with the USCG, USMC, and the USN as a navy chaplain. He is a founding chaplain of two Navy CREDO Program Centers: Okinawa, Japan (1987) and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (1997). He completed eleven additional years of clinic service as a civilian director of a PTSD clinic and, subsequently, as a counselor in a brain injury clinic.
He completed a BA in religion from Emmanuel College (1979), an MDiv from Duke University (1982), a Doctor of Ministry in Spiritual Renewal (DMin, 2000), Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, and a doctorate in counseling psychology (Ed.D., 2005), Argosy University. Dr. Arnold held the following professional credentials (until his retirement in 2018): North Carolina Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor Supervisor (LCMHCS, 1994–2018); Clinical Fellow, American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy (AAMFT); Board Certified Clinical Chaplain and Diplomate Psychotherapist, College of Pastoral Supervision and Psychotherapy (CPSP). He also holds the ERYT200 and YACEP® certifications and is a Certified iRest® Yoga Nidra Teacher. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Warriors at Ease (WAE).
Dr. Arnold is a veteran of the Iraq War and retired at the rank of Navy Captain in 2007. He resides near Swansboro, North Carolina with his wife (Teresa) of forty-seven years. He and Teresa have two daughters and six grandchildren.
Arnold shares, “Transforming Mindfulness is a compassionate trilogy-based compendium regarding mindfulness-oriented meditation.
“Book 1: The Sacred River is a person-focused soul-story of a military chaplain, Iraqi veteran, and PTSD/mTBI clinic director/pastoral counselor; an intrepid journey into mindfulness via the converging currents of ancient wisdom, modern contemplative neuroscience and philosophy. The mythos of mindfulness is introduced as is a practical spiritual tapestry exercise, whereby the reader may discover the holistic function of mindfulness grounded in spirituality.
“Book 2: The Adepts of Kingdom Mindfulness is a studious introduction to the principles and rationale for recontextualizing secular models of mindfulness, (e.g. MBCT, MBSR, KORU Mindfulness, Warriors at Ease, and iRest). Courageous hospitality is offered as a skillful means to overcome cultural barriers and aversions which impede respectful dialogue, inhibit mutual learning, and limit perspectives to myopic stereotypes of meditation, religion, spirituality, and mindfulness. Well-researched, the literature of the classic Judeo-Christian spiritual adepts and numerous historical, biblical, and philosophical precedents for relocating mindfulness are provided to enrich and ground personal practice. The roots of mindfulness within numerous wisdom traditions, including the Judeo-Christian, are revealed. The spiritual component of mindfulness is boldly addressed and unfolds within a core concept called Kingdom mindfulness.
“Book 3: Entering a Divine Rest, the summit of Transforming Mindfulness, demonstrates a respectful recontextualization of Integrated Restoration (iRest Yoga Nidra) while recognizing and honoring its history and tradition. Practical aids are provided to supplement the skilled teaching and practice of a distinctively Christocentric meditation model called I Rest in Him (aka iRest in Him).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. W. Vince Arnold, DMin, EdD’s new book provides a comprehensive resource for practitioners and students alike seeking to deepen their understanding of the interconnectedness of spiritual, emotional, and physical wellbeing.
Consumers can purchase “Transforming Mindfulness: I Rest in Him~ The ancient wisdom, modern science and philosophical roots of mindfulness-oriented meditation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Transforming Mindfulness: I Rest in Him~ The ancient wisdom, modern science and philosophical roots of mindfulness-oriented meditation," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
