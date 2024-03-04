Madelyn Sibbett’s Newly Released "Farmer Steve and the Perfectly Imperfect Pumpkins" is a Fun Tale of an Adventure to the Local Pumpkin Patch
“Farmer Steve and the Perfectly imperfect Pumpkins” from Christian Faith Publishing author Madelyn Sibbett is a delightful tale of celebrating the unique nature of the natural world as a busload of children remind the local farmer that differences make us special.
Joplin, MO, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Farmer Steve and the Perfectly imperfect Pumpkins”: a charming fall adventure. “Farmer Steve and the Perfectly imperfect Pumpkins” is the creation of published author, Madelyn Sibbett.
The Author shares, “Madelyn Sibbett is a children’s book author, best known for writing Perfectly Imperfect Pumpkins. Madelyn lives in a tiny town in Missouri with her newborn daughter and husband. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys spending quality time with her family, running, and cooking.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Madelyn Sibbett’s new book will delight and entertain young readers through an easy to read and lyrical narrative.
Consumers can purchase “Farmer Steve and the Perfectly imperfect Pumpkins” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Farmer Steve and the Perfectly imperfect Pumpkins,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
