Michael Brock’s Newly Released "Walking On Thin Ice" is a Fascinating Account of a Life of Unexpected Challenges and Surprising Blessings
“Walking On Thin Ice” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Brock is a poignant reflection on life’s peaks and valleys as a tale spanning multiple generations unfolds through articulate and vibrant story telling.
Pinetop, AZ, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Walking On Thin Ice”: a captivating memoir that will have readers racing to see what awaits a young man on a mission of purpose. “Walking On Thin Ice” is the creation of published author, Michael Brock, who served for over thirty-three years in education.
Brock shares, “A dream come true. Only one person knew the entire story in the twenty-one years it took me to complete this dream project—that being my daughter Natalie who processed it for me on her computer. My ADHD complex played a major role in my taking all those years of contemplation to write my story. Now that it is finished and publicized, I only hope that my children and all family members, as well as my in-laws and friends, have an appreciation for what my Lord and my God has done in my life for his glory and honor. Lastly, I still struggle with ADHD, but I have a much better understanding of myself and try to keep those complexes in check. Also, God’s telephone number is still Jeremiah 33:3, 'Call to me and I will answer you and show you great and mighty things which you know nothing about.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Brock’s new book will resonate with many who have overcome significant burdens received in early childhood to find a new and resolved sense of faith and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Walking On Thin Ice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walking On Thin Ice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
