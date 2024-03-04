Roslyn Merritt Bullion’s Newly Released “My Treasure My Story: Miracles Do Happen” is a Touching Account of a Family’s Legacy
“My Treasure My Story: Miracles Do Happen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roslyn Merritt Bullion is a unique and enjoyable memoir that presents a story going back generations for the enjoyment of generations to come.
Lennox, SD, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Treasure My Story: Miracles Do Happen”: a spiritually charged reflection on God’s gifts. “My Treasure My Story: Miracles Do Happen” is the creation of published author, Roslyn Merritt Bullion, who enjoyed an exciting career as an Arizona realtor for twenty-eight years. She attended school in Arkansas, where she was born, but she graduated from Camelback High School in Phoenix in 1960. She then returned to Arkansas and married Glen, the love of her life. They had four amazing children and were blessed with wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 2023, they celebrate sixty-two years together. The Bullions enjoyed sailing the Pacific Ocean and traveling through the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Bullion shares, “My story begins in the Christmas season of 1923 and has continued through three generations. This story was told to me by my grandmother and my mother and, until now, has only been told verbally over the past years. Almost every person listening to the story and viewing or holding my treasure suggested that I write a book with a picture so my story can continue to be passed on to future generations. My treasure is a unique and unbelievably magnificent gift from God. I do know there is no man or machine in this universe that can manufacture my treasure.
“As the caregiver and author of this book, I have come to realize the many blessings and miracles in my life are gifts from God. It is my sincere wish that the readers of this book will realize the blessings and miracles God has placed in their lives as well and know that God responds to all prayers in His fashion and timeline. I am so honored and excited to be given the opportunity to tell this story. My treasure will be one hundred years old in the Christmas season of 2023.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roslyn Merritt Bullion’s new book will inspire readers to look for moments in their own lives where God’s guiding hand was at work.
Consumers can purchase “My Treasure My Story: Miracles Do Happen” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Treasure My Story: Miracles Do Happen,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
