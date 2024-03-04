B. G. Starkey’s Newly Released “Following Gods Way: The Right Way” is an Inspirational Guide to Ethical Living Rooted in Faith

“Following Gods Way: The Right Way” from Christian Faith Publishing author B. G. Starkey is a compelling and potent exploration of ethical living based on biblical guidance, common sense, and a commitment to making the right choices. With wisdom and moral insight, Starkey offers readers a refreshing guide to aligning their lives with God's principles, avoiding future regrets, and embracing the very best way to live.