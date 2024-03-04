B. G. Starkey’s Newly Released “Following Gods Way: The Right Way” is an Inspirational Guide to Ethical Living Rooted in Faith
“Following Gods Way: The Right Way” from Christian Faith Publishing author B. G. Starkey is a compelling and potent exploration of ethical living based on biblical guidance, common sense, and a commitment to making the right choices. With wisdom and moral insight, Starkey offers readers a refreshing guide to aligning their lives with God's principles, avoiding future regrets, and embracing the very best way to live.
New York, NY, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Following Gods Way: The Right Way”: an encouraging approach to finding one’s moral compass. “Following Gods Way: The Right Way” is the creation of published author, B. G. Starkey, a retired successful computer company executive, with many years of sales management experience in the computer industry. A widower, Starkey reviewed his faith, reexamined his beliefs, and dedicated his first book, God’s Way, to his wife Shirley June Legreid. His second book, Following God’s Way, is dedicated to his family.
Starkey shares, “Try Following God’s Way.
“Following God’s Way is based upon the Bible’s guidance, our common sense, and our knowledge of wrong and right.
“Following God’s Way is a guide to ethics and decency, a moral compass to take dark to light.
“We have free will, and we have choices, which are ours alone to make.
“It is how we respond to situations, and the consequences of which we choose to take.
“Following God’s Way offers ways to live your life, presenting the right things for us to do.
“Following God’s Way gives a refresh to what you already know, an external reminder of what’s inside of you.
“Following God’s Way helps us avoid any future regrets and any wishes of 'Why did I do that?' or 'Why did I say that?'
“Be a believer and a teacher of Following God’s Way, and try to always stay on it; it is really the very best way to live your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. G. Starkey’s new book will resonate with many who have sought ways to lean into faith and walk in God’s path.
Consumers can purchase “Following Gods Way: The Right Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Following Gods Way: The Right Way,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
