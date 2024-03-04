Peggy Ann Parham’s Newly Released “Out of the Rubble Into the Light” is a Powerful Memoir That Explores the Lasting Effects of Abuse and Environmental Dangers
“Out of the Rubble Into the Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peggy Ann Parham is a powerful narrative of overcoming personal abuses. With unwavering resilience, the author emerges from her own struggles to become a beacon of hope, using her experiences to compassionately guide and counsel others towards healing and transformation, shedding light on the path from darkness to a life of purpose and fulfillment.
Tucson, AZ, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Out of the Rubble Into the Light”: a message of compassion and empowerment to others facing a similar road to healing. “Out of the Rubble Into the Light” is the creation of published author, Peggy Ann Parham, who has been a licensed counselor and licensed minister for many years. Peggy and her husband, Gene, have spent years working with hundreds of women and girls in desperate situations.
Parham shares, “As I locked my office door after a long day of counseling, out of the corner of my eye, I saw his car speeding down the road turning into the church parking lot. He slammed on his brakes and threw open the car door. He came running toward me; his eyes were bulging with anger and his face was beet red. The look on his face, I will never forget. He was going to kill me. He told me in the very beginning when I met with him and his wife; his first words out of his mouth were, 'I will kill anybody who tries to take my wife away from me.' Today was the day I finally got her away from him, and he was on a rampage to kill me. As he came running to me, I was petrified. I knew he would kill me. The Lord immediately told me, 'Don’t run. Run to him!' As I ran to him, I opened my arms to hug him. He stopped and hugged me, melting in my arms in return; he began to weep. 'She’s gone, she’s gone,' he cried. I began to tell him that everything would be okay. She needed a break, and she would be back. I took him to the office and prayed with him until he felt better.
“Peggy’s and Gene’s life has been spent through years of taking in women and girls needing homes, counseling, and protecting them from harm. Their experiences of helping hundreds of women and girls led Peggy to enter the world of prison ministry. Her experiences visiting and counseling women in incarceration have been her life’s calling. And those stories have yet to be told.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peggy Ann Parham’s new book illuminates the path from darkness to a life of purpose and fulfillment.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Rubble Into the Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Rubble Into the Light.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
