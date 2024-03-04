Peggy Ann Parham’s Newly Released “Out of the Rubble Into the Light” is a Powerful Memoir That Explores the Lasting Effects of Abuse and Environmental Dangers

“Out of the Rubble Into the Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peggy Ann Parham is a powerful narrative of overcoming personal abuses. With unwavering resilience, the author emerges from her own struggles to become a beacon of hope, using her experiences to compassionately guide and counsel others towards healing and transformation, shedding light on the path from darkness to a life of purpose and fulfillment.