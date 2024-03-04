Franklin See, Chaplain, CPE, ThD’s Newly Released “On Borrowed Time: The extraordinary stories of ordinary people” is a Thoughtful Discussion of Finding One’s Faith

“On Borrowed Time: The extraordinary stories of ordinary people” from Christian Faith Publishing author Franklin See, Chaplain, CPE, ThD is a poignant collection that delves into the profound moments of discovering faith in one's final days. These inspiring narratives showcase the extraordinary spiritual journeys of ordinary individuals, offering a testament to the enduring power of hope, grace, and divine presence even in life's most challenging moments.