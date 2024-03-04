Athena Downie’s New Book, "I Love You More," is a Beautiful and Charming Tale All About the Incredible and Immeasurable Love a Parent Holds for Their Children
Phoenix, AZ, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Athena Downie has completed her most recent book, “I Love You More”: a heartfelt story that explores the incredible love a parent has for their child, superseding any measurement one can imagine.
Downie begins her tale, “I love you more than all the twinkling stars in the sky. I love you more than the highest a bird can fly. I love you more than all the snowflakes on a snowy winter day. I love you more than any words could ever say.”
Published by Fulton Books, Athena Downie’s book is an emotionally stirring tale that is sure to resonate with readers of all ages as they discover how special a parent’s love for their child can be, and the depths to which one would go to keep their child safe and loved. With colorful artwork to help bring Downie’s tale to life, “I Love You More” is sure to capture the hearts of readers, inviting them to relive this engaging story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “I Love You More” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
