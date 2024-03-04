Author Denise Robinett’s New Book, "Return to God," Explores How Christians Can Petition God to Rescue America from a Devastating Collision Course with Sin

Recent release “Return to God: How Christians Can Intercede for America” from Covenant Books author Denise Robinett is a faith-based read that reveals the dark path America has taken as it has strayed from God, and how Christians can rectify this grievous mistake and return the country to a nation of God’s design.