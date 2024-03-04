Author Denise Robinett’s New Book, "Return to God," Explores How Christians Can Petition God to Rescue America from a Devastating Collision Course with Sin
Recent release “Return to God: How Christians Can Intercede for America” from Covenant Books author Denise Robinett is a faith-based read that reveals the dark path America has taken as it has strayed from God, and how Christians can rectify this grievous mistake and return the country to a nation of God’s design.
Belhaven, NC, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Denise Robinett, who has served in church ministries since her teenage years, has completed her new book, “Return to God: How Christians Can Intercede for America”: a powerful look at how Americans must help their country get back on track and become a truly Christian nation as God intended.
As a military spouse, author Denise Robinett was a teacher, musician, and lay reader in various churches while moving around the world with her husband, Troy. She is currently the owner of Robinett & Associates, an accounting and tax services firm, where her twenty years of business experience and training are in use, helping clients solve complex tax problems. The author is the mother of two grown children and a feisty westie.
“Every American has an interest in the health and welfare of our country, but Christians are called to a higher standard than self-interest,” writes Robinett. “Christians are called to respond to darkness with God’s truth, prayer, and loving actions. Disciples of Jesus are commanded to love God and love others, and in keeping with this command, Christians have a duty to intercede for America.”
She continues, “This is a practical book about how to return to God. It was written after years of praying and fasting for insight into the divine prescription for a terminally ill nation. If you want to follow Jesus’s example, and if you are tired of watching evil win, this book shows you how to return to God in the way he prescribes. Based on the three actions of Revelation 1:3—reading, hearing, and heeding—the book is a roadmap for Christians called to partner with God during this time of growing apostasy.
“Unapologetically calling out sin and rebellion, this book provides step-by-step guidance for reclaiming your Christian life and helping your family, church, and nation the way God directed it centuries ago. This book is both a scriptural-based commentary and a Bible study to guide individuals, families, and churches in petitioning God to save a dying country.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Denise Robinett’s new book is a thought-provoking read that provides readers with the tools to rescue their nation from the clutches of sin, and repair the damage done to America by those who reject God and his salvation. Inspired by the author’s desire and devotion to help Americans return to their covenant with God, “Return to God” is the spiritual guide to restoring America to its founding principles and saving it from the radicals who seek to destroy it at every turn.
Readers can purchase “Return to God: How Christians Can Intercede for America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
