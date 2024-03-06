A-Team Group Announces Winners of RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2024
London, United Kingdom, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2024. The awards are designed to recognise excellence in RegTech solutions and services, and focus on vendors providing exceptional offerings to capital markets participants in APAC. The winners of the awards were announced on 6 March 2024.
This year’s RegTech Insight Awards APAC included more than 30 categories ranging from Best Post-Trade Reconciliation Solution to Best Client On-Boarding Solution, Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution, Best Regulatory Data Solution, Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution, Best Regulatory Reporting Solution, Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance, Best Financial Crime Solution, and more.
An editor’s recognition award for APAC RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was given to Lee Ashmore, Global Head of Customer Account Risk and CDD IT & Head of Risk & Compliance IT – Asia Pacific at HSBC.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2024, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Awards Winners
Best Post Trade Reconciliation Solution - SmartStream Technologies
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - AML Partners
Best Transaction Monitoring Solution - NICE Actimize
Editor's Recognition Award for APAC RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - Lee Ashmore, Global Head of Customer Account Risk and CDD IT & Head of Risk & Compliance IT – Asia Pacific, HSBC
Best Solution for FRTB - Bloomberg
Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution - Dow Jones
Best Solution for Records Retention - ION
Best Regulatory Data Solution - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - MyComplianceOffice (MCO)
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - RegCentric
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - StarCompliance
Best Regulatory Compliance Solution for IFRS 9 - Wolters Kluwer
Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - MAP FinTech
Best Regulatory Change Management Solution - Single Rulebook
Best Financial Crime Solution - smartKYC
Best Regulatory Consultancy - Asia / Pacific - Capco
Best Transaction Reporting Solution- eflow Global
Best Conduct Risk Solution - La Meer
Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Adenza
Best ESG Regulatory Solution - BNY Mellon
Best Regulatory Compliance Solution for LIBOR / IBOR - CME Group
Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - CUBE
Best Analytics Solution for Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - Cassini Systems
Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - Corlytics
Best Solution for Basel Rules - ElysianNxt
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus
Best KYC Data Solution - LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Napier
Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - REGnosys
Best Vendor Solution for the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) - Regnology
Best Operational Risk Solution - Riskflo
Best Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Solidatus
Best Solution for FATCA - Thomson Reuters
Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - Tradeweb
Best MAS 610 Solution - Vermeg International Singapore Pte Limited
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover data management, trading technology and ESG here https://bit.ly/ateamawards or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group at awards@a-teamgroup.com.
