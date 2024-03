A-Team Group Announces Winners of RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2024

London, United Kingdom, March 06, 2024 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2024. The awards are designed to recognise excellence in RegTech solutions and services, and focus on vendors providing exceptional offerings to capital markets participants in APAC. The winners of the awards were announced on 6 March 2024.This year’s RegTech Insight Awards APAC included more than 30 categories ranging from Best Post-Trade Reconciliation Solution to Best Client On-Boarding Solution, Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution, Best Regulatory Data Solution, Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution, Best Regulatory Reporting Solution, Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance, Best Financial Crime Solution, and more.An editor’s recognition award for APAC RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was given to Lee Ashmore, Global Head of Customer Account Risk and CDD IT & Head of Risk & Compliance IT – Asia Pacific at HSBC.Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2024, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”Awards WinnersBest Post Trade Reconciliation Solution - SmartStream TechnologiesBest Client On-Boarding Solution - AML PartnersBest Transaction Monitoring Solution - NICE ActimizeEditor's Recognition Award for APAC RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - Lee Ashmore, Global Head of Customer Account Risk and CDD IT & Head of Risk & Compliance IT – Asia Pacific, HSBCBest Solution for FRTB - BloombergBest Sanctions and PEPs Solution - Dow JonesBest Solution for Records Retention - IONBest Regulatory Data Solution - LSEG Data & AnalyticsBest e-Comms Surveillance Solution - MyComplianceOffice (MCO)Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - RegCentricBest Compliance as a Service Solution - StarComplianceBest Regulatory Compliance Solution for IFRS 9 - Wolters KluwerMost Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - MAP FinTechBest Regulatory Change Management Solution - Single RulebookBest Financial Crime Solution - smartKYCBest Regulatory Consultancy - Asia / Pacific - CapcoBest Transaction Reporting Solution- eflow GlobalBest Conduct Risk Solution - La MeerBest Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - AdenzaBest ESG Regulatory Solution - BNY MellonBest Regulatory Compliance Solution for LIBOR / IBOR - CME GroupBest Regulatory Alert Management Solution - CUBEBest Analytics Solution for Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - Cassini SystemsBest Regulatory Intelligence Solution - CorlyticsBest Solution for Basel Rules - ElysianNxtBest Trade Surveillance Solution - EventusBest KYC Data Solution - LexisNexis® Risk SolutionsBest AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - NapierBest Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - REGnosysBest Vendor Solution for the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) - RegnologyBest Operational Risk Solution - RiskfloBest Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance - SolidatusBest Solution for FATCA - Thomson ReutersBest Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - TradewebBest MAS 610 Solution - Vermeg International Singapore Pte LimitedYou can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover data management, trading technology and ESG here https://bit.ly/ateamawards or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group at awards@a-teamgroup.com.