Author Anila Iype’s New Book, "The Scar on My Face," Follows One Girl’s Journey to Change Her Attitude About the Scar She Receives After Being Hurt While Playing
Recent release “The Scar on My Face” from Covenant Books author Anila Iype is a riveting story that centers around Ava, a young girl who hurts herself while playing with friends and must have a doctor stitch up an injury on her face. After some days Ava realizes that the wound caused a scar on her face. She is horrified at first, but with her positive attitude to life, she is able to embrace her scar.
Mason, OH, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anila Iype, a certified public accountant who works in the health-care field. and enjoys spending time with her family, walking their dog Cooper, and traveling, has completed her new book, “The Scar on My Face”: a charming story that centers around a young girl named Ava, who when playing with her friends winds up with a scar on her face.
“Come join Ava and her friends for an adventurous day on the playground,” writes Anila. “Playing together outside with friends is fun. When the play ends in an accident that results in a scar on Ava’s face, learn how she reacts to it. Ava’s attitude will carry her a long way!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anila Iype’s new book is inspired by the author’s love of making a difference in the lives of children and their families by helping them develop a positive outlook on life’s possibilities. With colorful artwork to help bring Iype’s tale to life, “The Scar on My Face” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, helping them to understand the importance of being safe while playing, and how to accept and overcome the challenges that life may present.
Readers can purchase “The Scar on My Face” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
