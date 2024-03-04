Author Anila Iype’s New Book, "The Scar on My Face," Follows One Girl’s Journey to Change Her Attitude About the Scar She Receives After Being Hurt While Playing

Recent release “The Scar on My Face” from Covenant Books author Anila Iype is a riveting story that centers around Ava, a young girl who hurts herself while playing with friends and must have a doctor stitch up an injury on her face. After some days Ava realizes that the wound caused a scar on her face. She is horrified at first, but with her positive attitude to life, she is able to embrace her scar.