Author Fregenia Moore-Robinson’s New Book, "Are You, My Friend?" Explores Questions About the Real Qualities and Characteristics of a Friend
Recent release “Are You, My Friend?” from Covenant Books author Fregenia Moore-Robinson is about a second or third-grade class that is beginning to understand the value of true friendship, what friendship means, and what their responsibilities are in being a good friend.
Olive Branch, MS, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fregenia Moore-Robinson, who lives in Olive Branch, Mississippi, has completed her new book, “Are You, My Friend?”: a meaningful children’s story about an elementary class learning about friendship.
As they seek answers, they look at their peers and the relationships they have already established at school. They begin to answer their questions and learn valuable knowledge for future relations with others.
Author Fregenia Moore-Robinson is a retired elementary school teacher who taught thirty-two years for the Memphis City and Shelby County School Systems in Memphis, Tennessee. She is an advocate for children learning in an environment that is conducive to learning by being bully-free. She is the CEO of FMR Educational Services, which uses fun-filled sessions to explicitly educate students on how to implement nonbullying techniques. She also has a trademarked brand, which is Stop Bullying and Accept (SBAA). She loves educating children and inspires them to respect and accept the challenges and differences of others.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Fregenia Moore-Robinson’s new book invites young readers and listeners to join the students on their quest to seek knowledge, build relationships, develop social characteristic skills, and understand what a true friend is.
Readers can purchase “Are You, My Friend?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
