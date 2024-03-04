Author Hannah Cole’s New Book, “Whatever You Do....Don't Blink,” is a Heartwarming Tale to Encourage Parents to Enjoy and Savor Every Second of Raising a Child

Recent release “Whatever You Do....Don't Blink” from Covenant Books author Hannah Cole is a charming and emotionally stirring tale revealing how quickly children grow up that will help inspire readers of all ages to enjoy every minute of raising a child, from the difficult and crazy times to the joyful and beautiful moments.