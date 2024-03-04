Author Hannah Cole’s New Book, “Whatever You Do....Don't Blink,” is a Heartwarming Tale to Encourage Parents to Enjoy and Savor Every Second of Raising a Child
Recent release “Whatever You Do....Don't Blink” from Covenant Books author Hannah Cole is a charming and emotionally stirring tale revealing how quickly children grow up that will help inspire readers of all ages to enjoy every minute of raising a child, from the difficult and crazy times to the joyful and beautiful moments.
Dunn, NC, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hannah Cole, who was one of seven children, has completed her new book, “Whatever You Do....Don't Blink”: an engaging story that emphasizes the importance of enjoying every moment of raising a child as they often seem to grow up faster than their parents would like.
Described by the author as “a children’s book for parents,” “Whatever You Do… Don’t Blink!” is a sentimental children’s book that reveals the life of a child through the eyes of the parent. Through childlike illustrations and simplistic writing, “Whatever You Do… Don’t Blink!” provides space for the reader to fill in the blanks, in hopes to connect to the overall emotional response of raising children.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hannah Cole’s new book is inspired by the author’s own parents, Reverend Allen and Mary Bo, who often said to the author “whatever you do… don’t blink!” to help remind the author of how quickly life passes by. In honor of her parents' advice, Hannah wrote and illustrated “Whatever You Do....Don't Blink” with the desire of opening the eyes of parents and future parents to the fact that raising children is only a season that will eventually end, so they must enjoy it while it lasts.
Readers can purchase “Whatever You Do....Don't Blink” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
