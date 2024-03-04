Author Deborah Dolan’s New Book, “Morning Devotions for Maeve: From MeeMaw with Love,” is a Series of Devotionals the Author Initially Wrote for Her Granddaughter
Recent release “Morning Devotions for Maeve: From MeeMaw with Love” from Covenant Books author Deborah Dolan is a faith-based series of daily devotionals that are inspired by Scripture in order to guide readers towards the Lord, helping them to discover the incredible strength that can be found through God.
Norris City, IL, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deborah Dolan, a retired Christian school administrator who lives with her husband in southern Illinois, has completed her new book, “Morning Devotions for Maeve: From MeeMaw with Love”: a collection of devotionals initially written for the author’s oldest granddaughter, designed to help people praise the Lord and work to place God at the center of all they do through daily prayer.
“‘Writing Morning Devotions for Maeve’ was peace and strength for me,” shares Deborah. “In July of 2021, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Due to COVID-19, I was predominantly homebound for nearly a year. Contracting COVID-19 would have postponed treatments, surgeries, and therapies; so I had to miss family gatherings, even Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“But mostly, I missed my six grandchildren who all live in the same area as I do. At some point, I started texting my oldest granddaughter, Maeve. I am an early riser, and every morning possible, I sent her a devotion. And that’s how this book came to be.
“I wanted to leave a spiritual legacy by sharing the Bible stories that had always moved my heart. Each morning I had a sense of purpose that filled my soul and let me touch and be with my granddaughter. These devotions have comforted me, strengthened me, and literally carried me through a storm. It would be sweet and precious to me if they somehow helped somebody else too.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deborah Dolan’s new book is a heartfelt collection that is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds, encouraging them to open their minds and hearts to God’s innumerable teachings and endless love. With each entry, Deborah delves deeper into the Word of God, exploring how the Lord can help his children overcome any and all trials they face in life so long as he is with them.
Readers can purchase “Morning Devotions for Maeve: From MeeMaw with Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Writing Morning Devotions for Maeve’ was peace and strength for me,” shares Deborah. “In July of 2021, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Due to COVID-19, I was predominantly homebound for nearly a year. Contracting COVID-19 would have postponed treatments, surgeries, and therapies; so I had to miss family gatherings, even Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“But mostly, I missed my six grandchildren who all live in the same area as I do. At some point, I started texting my oldest granddaughter, Maeve. I am an early riser, and every morning possible, I sent her a devotion. And that’s how this book came to be.
“I wanted to leave a spiritual legacy by sharing the Bible stories that had always moved my heart. Each morning I had a sense of purpose that filled my soul and let me touch and be with my granddaughter. These devotions have comforted me, strengthened me, and literally carried me through a storm. It would be sweet and precious to me if they somehow helped somebody else too.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deborah Dolan’s new book is a heartfelt collection that is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds, encouraging them to open their minds and hearts to God’s innumerable teachings and endless love. With each entry, Deborah delves deeper into the Word of God, exploring how the Lord can help his children overcome any and all trials they face in life so long as he is with them.
Readers can purchase “Morning Devotions for Maeve: From MeeMaw with Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories