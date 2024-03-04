Author Deborah Dolan’s New Book, “Morning Devotions for Maeve: From MeeMaw with Love,” is a Series of Devotionals the Author Initially Wrote for Her Granddaughter

Recent release “Morning Devotions for Maeve: From MeeMaw with Love” from Covenant Books author Deborah Dolan is a faith-based series of daily devotionals that are inspired by Scripture in order to guide readers towards the Lord, helping them to discover the incredible strength that can be found through God.