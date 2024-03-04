Author Kingsley Osei-Karikari’s New Book, "Lighthouse," is a Compelling Story About the Journey of a Boy from a Hill in Ghana to the Subways of New York City

Recent release “Lighthouse” from Page Publishing author Kingsley Osei-Karikari is a poignant account of the life of a 7-year-old boy, who despite growing up on a forgotten hill in Ghana, sets out on a logic-defying journey to America; but little did he know that America would not embrace him.