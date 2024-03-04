Author Kingsley Osei-Karikari’s New Book, "Lighthouse," is a Compelling Story About the Journey of a Boy from a Hill in Ghana to the Subways of New York City
Recent release “Lighthouse” from Page Publishing author Kingsley Osei-Karikari is a poignant account of the life of a 7-year-old boy, who despite growing up on a forgotten hill in Ghana, sets out on a logic-defying journey to America; but little did he know that America would not embrace him.
Bronx, NY, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kingsley Osei-Karikari, an immigrant who graduated from Dartmouth College, has completed his new book, “Lighthouse”: a powerful coming-of-age novel that chronicles the childhood of a boy in Ghana who defies the walls of struggle, and migrates to America to pursue his dream even while the dream lets him down.
Kingsley began his journey as a writer in his middle school years. At the time, he wrote short stories in French, others in English, and still more in his mother tongue, Akan. When Kingsley reached his teens, he moved to the United States, where he furthered his education at Dartmouth College. At Dartmouth and beyond, Kingsley’s path crossed with those of other immigrants and, through the phone calls, letters, and postcards they shared with one another, a unifying story emerged about their lives as teenage immigrants. This unifying story, though not belonging to any one person, belonged to all of them—such was the origin of Lighthouse.
Lighthouse is not only a heartfelt and emotionally stirring book, but also a story that immerses readers into a completely different culture where Akwasi, the main character of the book, begins his journey. Akwasi narrates his story from a 7-year-old boy’s perspective. Thus, his endearing outlook on life uniquely balanced against the hardships of his circumstance leaves readers contending with their own circumstances. And in the end, through his intimately personal accounts, Akwasi paints a self-portrait that looks just like you and me.
Written like a memoir, Lighthouse evidently brings readers face-to-face with immigration from a child’s perspective, but even more, it plunges readers into the world of foster children where these children tell their story like never before. Lighthouse is bold and it’s unabashed. It promises to keep you turning the page. But here’s another promise: the pages of Lighthouse will turn your heart into a tender home where every Akwasi belongs.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lighthouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Kingsley began his journey as a writer in his middle school years. At the time, he wrote short stories in French, others in English, and still more in his mother tongue, Akan. When Kingsley reached his teens, he moved to the United States, where he furthered his education at Dartmouth College. At Dartmouth and beyond, Kingsley’s path crossed with those of other immigrants and, through the phone calls, letters, and postcards they shared with one another, a unifying story emerged about their lives as teenage immigrants. This unifying story, though not belonging to any one person, belonged to all of them—such was the origin of Lighthouse.
Lighthouse is not only a heartfelt and emotionally stirring book, but also a story that immerses readers into a completely different culture where Akwasi, the main character of the book, begins his journey. Akwasi narrates his story from a 7-year-old boy’s perspective. Thus, his endearing outlook on life uniquely balanced against the hardships of his circumstance leaves readers contending with their own circumstances. And in the end, through his intimately personal accounts, Akwasi paints a self-portrait that looks just like you and me.
Written like a memoir, Lighthouse evidently brings readers face-to-face with immigration from a child’s perspective, but even more, it plunges readers into the world of foster children where these children tell their story like never before. Lighthouse is bold and it’s unabashed. It promises to keep you turning the page. But here’s another promise: the pages of Lighthouse will turn your heart into a tender home where every Akwasi belongs.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lighthouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories