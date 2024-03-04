Author Khairi Danish’s New Book, "NOUMENA," is a Gorgeously Illustrated Fable That Traces One Girl’s Fight Not Just to Survive, But to Understand, a Powerful Foe

Recent release “NOUMENA” from Page Publishing author Khairi Danish is the story of a young hunter named Meya who, while hiding from world-destroying parasites called Mapuble, reflects on her father’s Alzheimer’s disease, bringing a much-needed clarity to her situation.