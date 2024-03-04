Author Frances B. Hanna’s New Book, “ABC's Go Marching Along,” is an Adorable Story About a Colony of Ants and the Thrilling Adventures They Share in Their Daily Lives
Recent release “ABC's Go Marching Along” from Page Publishing author Frances B. Hanna is a delightful tale that follows a band of twenty-six ants who are all siblings and named after the alphabet. Each day, they set off to complete their work and find food for their colony, encountering different friends and even a few bullies along the way.
Lake Jackson, TX, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Frances B. Hanna, a sixty-six-year-old grandmother who always wanted to write, has completed her new book, “ABC's Go Marching Along”: a charming story that follows the adventures of a family of ants all named after the alphabet as they introduce the different bugs they know and how they work to gather food together.
Centered around a large colony of ants, “ABC’s Go Marching Along” follows the adventures of A and his twenty-five siblings as they set off around their garden and the nearby house to forage for food to help supply their family. Along the way, readers will get to meet all sorts of different insects, including a friendly spider, a large roach, and a group of dangerous fire ants that they must stay far away from.
“Ants are always busy, but these are sort of different,” writes Frances. “They are named after the ABC’s. Read the book and find out about their adventures. As always A will lead the way.”
Published by Page Publishing, Frances B. Hanna’s engaging tale will take readers of all ages on an exciting journey to discover the world of ants, discovering how they all work together and their special insect friends and neighbors. With colorful artwork to help bring Frances’s tale to life, “ABC’s Go Marching Along” is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this riveting tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “ABC's Go Marching Along” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Centered around a large colony of ants, “ABC’s Go Marching Along” follows the adventures of A and his twenty-five siblings as they set off around their garden and the nearby house to forage for food to help supply their family. Along the way, readers will get to meet all sorts of different insects, including a friendly spider, a large roach, and a group of dangerous fire ants that they must stay far away from.
“Ants are always busy, but these are sort of different,” writes Frances. “They are named after the ABC’s. Read the book and find out about their adventures. As always A will lead the way.”
Published by Page Publishing, Frances B. Hanna’s engaging tale will take readers of all ages on an exciting journey to discover the world of ants, discovering how they all work together and their special insect friends and neighbors. With colorful artwork to help bring Frances’s tale to life, “ABC’s Go Marching Along” is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this riveting tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “ABC's Go Marching Along” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories