Author Frances B. Hanna’s New Book, “ABC's Go Marching Along,” is an Adorable Story About a Colony of Ants and the Thrilling Adventures They Share in Their Daily Lives

Recent release “ABC's Go Marching Along” from Page Publishing author Frances B. Hanna is a delightful tale that follows a band of twenty-six ants who are all siblings and named after the alphabet. Each day, they set off to complete their work and find food for their colony, encountering different friends and even a few bullies along the way.