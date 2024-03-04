Author Clint Townsend’s New Book, "An Unsanded Floor," Follows Lindsay Nicole Snider, Whose Tumultuous Childhood Impacts Her Present-Day Life
Recent release “An Unsanded Floor” from Page Publishing author Clint Townsend is a compelling story that chronicles the life of Lindsay Nicole Snider, from the devastating demise of her father when she was not yet nine years old to her complicated relationships fifteen years later.
Heath, TX, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clint Townsend has completed his new book, “An Unsanded Floor”: a captivating novel that details the life of Lindsay Nicole Snider. It’s soon after the passing of her father when Lindsay’s mother makes the selfish and cruel decision to isolate her only child from her daddy’s side of the family. Fifteen years later, following the death of her paternal great-grandfather, Lindsay is asked to re-establish her relationship with the family and take on the responsibility of being the sole caregiver to the ailing and frail grand matriarch.
Author Clint Townsend writes: “He turned, politely offered his arm, and led her toward the double doors of the sanctuary. Lindsay Nicole Snider glanced behind her, checking on the whereabouts of her fiancé, Robert. She had attended more than her fair share of funerals for both friends and family, but by comparison, this appeared to be a spectacular event. Upon arrival, the Church of Christ parking lot was packed to such a degree that many cars were forced to drive halfway down Mordecai Road and parallel-park near the culvert ditch. Both senior citizen vans were following the onslaught of slow-moving cars. When a few of the mourners had parked and exited their vehicles, the van would stop to pick them up and take them to the church. Lindsay’s fiancé, Robert Andrew Mainus, dropped Lindsay off in front of the staircase leading up to the two sets of white double doors and was one of those who had to be shuttled back to the capacity-filled church.”
Published by Page Publishing, Clint Townsend’s mesmerizing tale invites readers to discover what effect a sudden and immediate move to the Texas panhandle will have on the relationship with her fiancé. Will the extended family accept Lindsay back into the fold after a fifteen-year hiatus? Is Lindsay willing to forgive her mother for years of sequestration? Can Grandma Nina’s story of growing up in a house with “An Unsanded Floor” help to heal Lindsay’s broken heart and resurrect her relationship with Jesus Christ?
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “An Unsanded Floor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. This is also available to purchase on http://www.cwtbooks.com/.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
