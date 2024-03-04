Author Clint Townsend’s New Book, "An Unsanded Floor," Follows Lindsay Nicole Snider, Whose Tumultuous Childhood Impacts Her Present-Day Life

Recent release “An Unsanded Floor” from Page Publishing author Clint Townsend is a compelling story that chronicles the life of Lindsay Nicole Snider, from the devastating demise of her father when she was not yet nine years old to her complicated relationships fifteen years later.