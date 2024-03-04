Author Dr. Dahlia Creese’s New Book, "Christian Mother Goose Nursery Rhymes," is a Classic Children’s Book That Fosters a Love of Reading in Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Christian Mother Goose Nursery Rhymes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Dahlia Creese is a delightful collection of classic children’s stories that help to spark an interest in words and reading in young children.
Brooklyn, NY, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Dahlia Creese has completed her new book, “Christian Mother Goose Nursery Rhymes”: a joyful children’s book that features stories such as Humpty Dumpty, Jack and Jill, Mary Had a Little Lamb, Little Miss Muffet, There Was an Old Lady Who Lived in a Shoe, Little Bo-Peep, Ring Around the Rosie, and many more.
Dr. Dahlia Creese shares, “Ever since I was a young child, I fell in love with nursery rhymes and couldn’t get enough of them. I read every nursery rhyme that my hands came across. Most of them had deep dark meanings that as a child I could not understand. I often wonder what the author meant. But I loved to look at the illustration and be lost in the world of Mother Goose. As I looked through the telescope of adulthood and read those rhymes, I saw hidden meanings that were too negative to mention and decided to make a few changes. As a born-again believer, I decided to make some positive changes that even adults would enjoy reading. This book introduces Christian spiritual elements and principles to nursery rhyme lovers. It brings new light to a parent reading a book to their child at night without the fear of deciphering questions that the child might ask, while still enjoying the rich bond of interaction between child and adult. As a Christian parent, one might feel that these nursery rhyme books are meaningless and silly and that the child should read books that are more meaningful. But the fact that like Humpty Dumpty we can have our lives shattered and God can put the pieces back together. Or like the three blind mice, blindness can be the darkness removed from our eyes causing us to see that we can see the light and that there is hope. This book can help to develop educational skills and to develop a love for literacy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Dahlia Creese’s engaging collection features vivid and colorful illustrations that help to bring the classic nursery rhymes to life.
Readers who wish to experience this fun-to-read work can purchase “Christian Mother Goose Nursery Rhymes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
