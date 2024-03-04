Author Dr. Dahlia Creese’s New Book, "Christian Mother Goose Nursery Rhymes," is a Classic Children’s Book That Fosters a Love of Reading in Readers of All Ages

Recent release “Christian Mother Goose Nursery Rhymes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Dahlia Creese is a delightful collection of classic children’s stories that help to spark an interest in words and reading in young children.