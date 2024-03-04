Author Dr. Dahlia Creese’s New Book, "Grandma Says There Are No Monsters in the Dark," Helps to Lessen the Fears of Children of All Ages About the Dark
Recent release “Grandma Says There Are No Monsters in the Dark” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Dahlia Creese is an engaging children’s story that discusses a common childhood fear, a fear of the dark.
Brooklyn, NY, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Dahlia Creese has completed her new book, “Grandma Says There Are No Monsters in the Dark”: a heartwarming children’s story that follows a young boy whose grandmother helps him overcome his fear of monsters in the park.
Dr. Dahlia Creese shares, “Darkness often is intimidating to almost all children. A simple object can transform itself into a great monster in the dark. Some adults will use the channel of the dark to scare children and coerce them to be submissive to what the adult deems to be favorable. In this book, a father took his son to the park. The son was having fun and didn’t want to leave. His father made up a story about monsters being in the park after dark. The son, who believed the father, was naturally afraid and wanted to go back home. On his way home, he kept looking back at all the structures in the environment. In his little imaginative mind, he kept looking at monsters all the way. When he got home, he told his grandmother about his experience. His grandmother told him that there was no such thing as monsters and that they were invented. He believed his grandmother and was quite relieved. The next time his father took him to the park and brought the monster story, he bluntly told his father that his grandma said monsters were invented and do not exist.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Dahlia Creese’s meaningful tale can help young readers and listeners overcome their fear of the dark.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Grandma Says There Are No Monsters in the Dark” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
