Pennington Biomedical’s Dr. John Kirwan and Dr. Philip Schauer Among the Key Investigators for the 12-Year Study on the Impact of Bariatric Surgery on Type 2 Diabetes

People with type 2 diabetes who underwent bariatric surgery achieved much better long-term blood glucose control compared to people who received medical management plus lifestyle interventions, according to a new study published in JAMA, or Journal of the American Medical Association, and funded by the National institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of The National Institutes of Health.