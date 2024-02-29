"Life Between Seconds," by Douglas Weissman Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of Life Between Seconds by Douglas Weissman. This compelling novel is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
For fans of Karen Russell’s Swamplandia! comes a new tale of a found family and magic. Unfolding over three decades, Life Between Seconds sets Peter and Sophia on a collision course with their respective pasts propelling them toward either redemption or damnation. Engrossing, heartbreaking, and surreal Douglas Weissman’s first adult novel is a meditation on trauma, family, and how to heal after a great loss.
Kirkus Reviews calls it “A nuanced, compelling exploration of isolation and grief.” Life Between Seconds is the Gold Medal winner in the Readers Favorite Book Awards for Best Fiction – Drama.
Douglas Weissman is an author and travel writer who has spent time exploring diverse corners of the world. He is the husband of a museum educator, father of a delightful girl, and lives in Los Angeles. He has an MFA in creative writing from the University of San Francisco and spent time in Buenos Aires. But he has also worked in a safari game reserve, sold timeshares, and edited nonfiction books.
Life Between Seconds by Douglas Weissman 276 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-373-6, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as a hardcover and an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
