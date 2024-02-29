NexGen Technologies Inc. Unveils "AiNeoGen": a Cutting-Edge Software Development Center in Chennai
Austin, TX, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NexGen Technologies, a global leader in innovative technology solutions, proudly announces the inauguration of AiNeoGen Technologies India Private Limited, its state-of-the-art software development center located in Chennai, India. AiNeoGen represents NexGen's commitment to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to drive digital transformation across industries.
Strategically situated in the bustling tech hub of Chennai, AiNeoGen embodies NexGen's vision of fostering innovation and collaboration in the heart of India's vibrant technology ecosystem. AiNeoGen will serve as a beacon of excellence, bringing together top-tier talent, cutting-edge technologies, and unparalleled resources to accelerate the development of groundbreaking software solutions.
AiNeoGen is poised to revolutionize the software development landscape with its focus on harnessing Artificial intelligence, Machine learning, Agile Transformation, Data Analytics, and other advanced technologies to create transformative software products and services. By leveraging NexGen's extensive expertise and industry-leading methodologies, AiNeoGen aims to drive innovation and empower businesses to thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital era.
"We are thrilled to unveil AiNeoGen, a flagship initiative that underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence," said AB. Clementraj, Operations Head of AiNeoGen Technologies. "Chennai's rich talent pool and dynamic tech ecosystem make it the perfect location for our new software development center. AiNeoGen will serve as a strategic hub for driving innovation, collaboration, and growth, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge software solutions that redefine the future of technology."
The center will focus on developing innovative software solutions across various domains, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and more.
In addition to its commitment to technological innovation, AiNeoGen is dedicated to nurturing talent and fostering the next generation of leaders in the technology industry. The center will provide unparalleled opportunities for learning, skill development, and career advancement, empowering employees to thrive in a dynamic and challenging environment.
As NexGen Technologies continues to expand its global footprint, AiNeoGen stands as a testament to the company's dedication to driving innovation, delivering value, and shaping the future of technology. With its world-class capabilities and visionary leadership, AiNeoGen is poised to set new benchmarks for excellence in software development and technology innovation.
For more information about AiNeoGen and NexGen Technologies, please visit https://nexgentech.ai.
AB. Clementraj
Operations Head, AiNeoGen
info@NexGenTech.ai
+91-44-35690854
About NexGen Technologies:
NexGen Technologies Inc. was founded to redefine technological boundaries, empower businesses, and shape a tomorrow where innovation is the norm.
NexGen Technologies Inc. is a registered Tricentis Partner, and our experts hold excellence in Quality Engineering. NexGen Technologies envisions a world where technology seamlessly integrates with everyday life, driving positive change and opening new possibilities. Our vision is to be at the forefront of this transformation, creating solutions that catalyze progress and elevate the human experience.
NexGen Technologies Inc. is a U.S. Company based in Austin, TX, in the business of Software and Technology. We orchestrate the next generation of solutions to drive Business agility and value with flawless implementation and integration. NexGen work with World-Class Engineers and Qualified Consultants who excel in designing a unique methodology taking any business to the next level delivering successful outcomes that drive growth and innovation for our clients.
At NexGen Technologies, we are pushing the boundaries of technology to create cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and individuals to thrive in the digital age. Our vision is simple yet transformative to shape the future by harnessing the full potential of Technology and Business. We aim to be at the forefront of technological advancements, creating solutions that not only meet today’s needs but also anticipate tomorrow’s challenges.
Suresh Chandra Bose
201-699-7604
https://nexgentech.ai
