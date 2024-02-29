Mid Century Mobler Unveils Latest Danish Treasure
Berkeley, CA, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mid Century Mobler, the premier destination for authentic mid-century modern furniture, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its latest container directly from Denmark. With over 300 new arrivals of timeless pieces that encapsulate the elegance and craftsmanship of Danish design from the 1950s - 1970s.
Sourced meticulously from Denmark, this new shipment features works from renowned Danish designers like Hans Wegner, Johannes Andersen, Gunni Omann and more. Each item in the container reflects the hallmark characteristics of mid-century modern aesthetics: clean lines, organic forms, and functional beauty. From iconic lounge chairs to elegant dining sets, the collection showcases the diverse range of furniture that defined the golden era of Danish design.
"We're excited to unveil our latest treasures from Denmark," said Julian Goldklang, Owner at Mid Century Mobler. "Our team has handpicked each piece with a keen eye for authenticity, quality, and design excellence. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a newcomer to mid-century modern furniture, there's something special waiting for everyone in this collection."
Mid Century Mobler has been a trusted curator of authentic mid-century modern furniture since 2009, earning a reputation for its commitment to quality, authenticity, and customer satisfaction. The arrival of this new container underscores the company's dedication to bringing the finest examples of Danish design to its discerning clientele.
For those eager to explore these Danish treasures in person, the items will be available for viewing and purchase at Mid Century Mobler's showroom located at 1065 Ashby Ave in Berkeley. Additionally, the entire collection can be browsed and purchased online via the company's website:
https://midcenturymobler.com/collections/denmarkjan2024
Don't miss this opportunity to experience the allure of Danish design firsthand. Visit Mid Century Mobler today and discover the timeless elegance of mid-century modern furniture.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Julian Goldklang
Mid Century Mobler
415-497-6626
info@midcenturymobler.com
www.midcenturymobler.com
About Mid Century Mobler:
Mid Century Mobler is a leading purveyor of authentic mid-century modern furniture, specializing in sourcing and curating exceptional pieces from renowned designers and craftsmen. With a commitment to quality, authenticity, and customer satisfaction, Mid Century Mobler has become the go-to destination for enthusiasts and collectors seeking the finest examples of mid-century modern design.
Sourced meticulously from Denmark, this new shipment features works from renowned Danish designers like Hans Wegner, Johannes Andersen, Gunni Omann and more. Each item in the container reflects the hallmark characteristics of mid-century modern aesthetics: clean lines, organic forms, and functional beauty. From iconic lounge chairs to elegant dining sets, the collection showcases the diverse range of furniture that defined the golden era of Danish design.
"We're excited to unveil our latest treasures from Denmark," said Julian Goldklang, Owner at Mid Century Mobler. "Our team has handpicked each piece with a keen eye for authenticity, quality, and design excellence. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a newcomer to mid-century modern furniture, there's something special waiting for everyone in this collection."
Mid Century Mobler has been a trusted curator of authentic mid-century modern furniture since 2009, earning a reputation for its commitment to quality, authenticity, and customer satisfaction. The arrival of this new container underscores the company's dedication to bringing the finest examples of Danish design to its discerning clientele.
For those eager to explore these Danish treasures in person, the items will be available for viewing and purchase at Mid Century Mobler's showroom located at 1065 Ashby Ave in Berkeley. Additionally, the entire collection can be browsed and purchased online via the company's website:
https://midcenturymobler.com/collections/denmarkjan2024
Don't miss this opportunity to experience the allure of Danish design firsthand. Visit Mid Century Mobler today and discover the timeless elegance of mid-century modern furniture.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Julian Goldklang
Mid Century Mobler
415-497-6626
info@midcenturymobler.com
www.midcenturymobler.com
About Mid Century Mobler:
Mid Century Mobler is a leading purveyor of authentic mid-century modern furniture, specializing in sourcing and curating exceptional pieces from renowned designers and craftsmen. With a commitment to quality, authenticity, and customer satisfaction, Mid Century Mobler has become the go-to destination for enthusiasts and collectors seeking the finest examples of mid-century modern design.
Contact
Mid Century MoblerContact
Julian Goldklang
415-497-6626
www.midcenturymobler.com
Julian Goldklang
415-497-6626
www.midcenturymobler.com
Multimedia
Mid Century Mobler's Vintage Showroom
Mid Century Mobler's vast 10,000 square foot store showcases vintage design from across Europe.
Categories