Author Sharon Rogers’s New Book, "What Will Auntie Bring," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Young Girl Who is Given a Beautiful Gift by Her Aunt on Easter Sunday
Recent release “What Will Auntie Bring” from Page Publishing author Sharon Rogers is a heartfelt tale of a young girl named Brittany, who gets a present from her aunt every Sunday before the entire family attends church. When her Aunt Sharon does show up on a special Easter Sunday, Brittany is thrilled to find out what her present is and can’t wait to show it off.
Lansing, MI, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Rogers, who currently resides in Lansing, Michigan, with her husband Alfonso, where she enjoys shopping, spending time with her family and friends, and writing children’s short stories and poetry, has completed her new book, “What Will Auntie Bring”: an adorable story of a young girl who waits patiently for her aunt to visit like she does every Sunday so the entire family can attend church together, wondering what special weekly gift she’ll bring her.
A native of Hickman, Kentucky, author Sharon Rogers graduated with a bachelor’s degree in home economics majoring in child development from Murray State University and also holds a master’s degree in education, Instructional Technology from American InterContinental University. She has been writing since high school, and often creates stories from her family photo albums. She uses her past and present experiences to uplift young children and motivate them to be all they can be no matter their age. As a Head Start teacher, she would write stories about her students to make them laugh. She spends her free time doing motivational speaking for teenagers, braiding hair, and running the Mrs. Sharon Reading Corner for young children online.
“The book is about a family and their Sunday ritual,” writes Rogers. “Everybody goes to church together. Every Sunday, Auntie brings Brittany a little present before they leave to go to church. Well, on this Easter Sunday, Brittany is wondering what Auntie will bring since she had just brought new beads over to do her hair the day before. Auntie shows up with a surprise for Brittany, and it is in a long white bag. Brittany is wondering what could be in the long white bag. Auntie always brings her something special, but it always fits in Auntie’s purse!”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon Rogers’s engaging tale is a sequel to author’s previous publication “Auntie and the Red Comb,” and shares a beautiful message of family, gratitude, and the incredible joy of Sunday tradition. With colorful artwork to help bring Sharon’s tale to life, “What Will Auntie Bring” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to join in on Brittany’s excitement as she opens her special gift.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “What Will Auntie Bring” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
