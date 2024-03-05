Author Sharon Rogers’s New Book, "What Will Auntie Bring," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Young Girl Who is Given a Beautiful Gift by Her Aunt on Easter Sunday

Recent release “What Will Auntie Bring” from Page Publishing author Sharon Rogers is a heartfelt tale of a young girl named Brittany, who gets a present from her aunt every Sunday before the entire family attends church. When her Aunt Sharon does show up on a special Easter Sunday, Brittany is thrilled to find out what her present is and can’t wait to show it off.