Author Monica Brooks’s New Book, “The Eastland Chronicles: The Crystal Ball,” Follows Two Boys Who Must Rescue Their Loved Ones After They Are Taken by Unknown Creatures
Recent release “The Eastland Chronicles: The Crystal Ball” from Page Publishing author Monica Brooks is a spellbinding story that centers around two young friends who find their entire town and loved ones have disappeared and must face incredible dangers and terrifying creatures if they hope to bring them back home.
New York, NY, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Monica Brooks, who resides in the United States and has a passion for writing in her spare time, has completed her new book, “The Eastland Chronicles: The Crystal Ball”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows Josh and Zeek, two friends on an epic quest to save their family, friends, and community after being taken by dangerous, unknown creatures.
Brooks begins her tale, “Her fingers were like snakes. The tips of each finger darted here and there across the surface of the bright glass ball as if on their own accord. Josh watched her fingers move in strange fascination. He thought he would begin to see a pattern if he watched long enough, but one didn’t seem to form. He still watched it transfixed, however.
“Occasionally, a finger would strike out on the other side of the ball before it got dragged back to where she was sitting.
“‘Interesting. Very interesting,’ she whispered to herself.”
Published by Page Publishing, Monica Brooks’s enthralling tale will leave readers in suspense and Josh and Zeek try to find answers about where their entire town went, and who could possibly be behind this devastating attack. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Eastland Chronicles: The Crystal Ball” will have readers guessing with every shocking twist and turn, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Eastland Chronicles: The Crystal Ball” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
