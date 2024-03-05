Author Monica Brooks’s New Book, “The Eastland Chronicles: The Crystal Ball,” Follows Two Boys Who Must Rescue Their Loved Ones After They Are Taken by Unknown Creatures

Recent release “The Eastland Chronicles: The Crystal Ball” from Page Publishing author Monica Brooks is a spellbinding story that centers around two young friends who find their entire town and loved ones have disappeared and must face incredible dangers and terrifying creatures if they hope to bring them back home.