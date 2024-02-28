Carisk® Partners Welcomes George Rusu to Its Board of Directors
Reinforcing Its Commitment to Innovation and Strategic Vision
Miami, FL, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carisk Partners, a leading specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, proudly announces the appointment of George Rusu to its Board of Directors. Mr. Rusu’s extensive background in risk management and innovation positions him as a valuable addition as Carisk continues to elevate patient care and outcomes.
With a career spanning over four decades, George has established himself as a visionary leader in the casualty insurance industry. His strategic insights, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, make him a natural fit for Carisk’s commitment to pioneering solutions in the complex casualty market. George currently serves as Executive Chairman of the board of Captive Resources. Under his leadership as co-founder, Captive Resources has grown to become a globally recognized and leading group captive consultant.
“I am thrilled to have George join our dynamic Board of Directors. Having the ability to collaborate and partner with him given his deep knowledge of our markets is invaluable,” said Joseph Berardo, Jr., CEO of Carisk Partners.
As a member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Rusu will help to further Carisk Partner’s commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered risk management solutions. His forward-thinking approach and business acumen are expected to play a key role in advising the company through future workers’ compensation market opportunities.
Mr. Rusu expressed enthusiasm about joining Carisk Partners, stating, “The high-quality, innovative way that Carisk Partners has approached treating catastrophic injuries with technology, advocacy, and cost containment strategies, is in a class by itself. I am excited to support Joe and his team as they continue to take the organization to the next level.”
Rusu's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Carisk as it continues to leverage technology, data analytics, and clinical expertise to revolutionize how healthcare is delivered and risk is managed. His strategic vision and industry acumen will undoubtedly contribute to Carisk's ongoing success in improving patient care, reducing costs, and maximizing operational efficiency.
About Carisk Partners
Carisk Partners is a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company operating in the workers’ compensation market. Since 2016, Carisk Partners has redefined the way patients and clients access high quality care and support services. Today, Carisk continues to transform the workers’ compensation marketplace by providing seamless experiences across all products and services and empowering patients through its proprietary Pathways™ 2 Recovery care model. www.cariskpartners.com
With a career spanning over four decades, George has established himself as a visionary leader in the casualty insurance industry. His strategic insights, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, make him a natural fit for Carisk’s commitment to pioneering solutions in the complex casualty market. George currently serves as Executive Chairman of the board of Captive Resources. Under his leadership as co-founder, Captive Resources has grown to become a globally recognized and leading group captive consultant.
“I am thrilled to have George join our dynamic Board of Directors. Having the ability to collaborate and partner with him given his deep knowledge of our markets is invaluable,” said Joseph Berardo, Jr., CEO of Carisk Partners.
As a member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Rusu will help to further Carisk Partner’s commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered risk management solutions. His forward-thinking approach and business acumen are expected to play a key role in advising the company through future workers’ compensation market opportunities.
Mr. Rusu expressed enthusiasm about joining Carisk Partners, stating, “The high-quality, innovative way that Carisk Partners has approached treating catastrophic injuries with technology, advocacy, and cost containment strategies, is in a class by itself. I am excited to support Joe and his team as they continue to take the organization to the next level.”
Rusu's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Carisk as it continues to leverage technology, data analytics, and clinical expertise to revolutionize how healthcare is delivered and risk is managed. His strategic vision and industry acumen will undoubtedly contribute to Carisk's ongoing success in improving patient care, reducing costs, and maximizing operational efficiency.
About Carisk Partners
Carisk Partners is a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company operating in the workers’ compensation market. Since 2016, Carisk Partners has redefined the way patients and clients access high quality care and support services. Today, Carisk continues to transform the workers’ compensation marketplace by providing seamless experiences across all products and services and empowering patients through its proprietary Pathways™ 2 Recovery care model. www.cariskpartners.com
Contact
Carisk PartnersContact
Chrissy Gaul
305-514-5353
cariskpartners.com
Chrissy Gaul
305-514-5353
cariskpartners.com
Categories